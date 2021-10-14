“Don’t believe that I’m retiring” – Kyrie Irving talks vaccination decision, money and basketball future in Instagram Live video

Kyrie Irving has finally cleared the air around his COVID-19 vaccination status and his future in the NBA.

Appearing on an Instagram Live session a few hours ago, the Brooklyn Nets star unequivocally explained that he is not quitting the game. He said:

“Don’t believe that I’m retiring. Don’t believe that I’m going to give up this game for a vaccine mandate or staying unvaccinated. Don’t believe any of that sh*t man. Be aware of what’s being said… All these people saying all these things about what’s going on with me, it’s just not true.”

The 29-year-old argued that livelihoods were being put on the line because people did not agree with vaccination mandates.

“Nobody should be forced to do anything with their bodies… If you choose to get vaccined, I support you. If you choose to be unvaccinated, I support you. Do what is best for you, but that doesn’t mean going around and start judging people, what they are doing with their lives. I’m going to continue to serve others. I’m going to continue to be me. I’m going to continue to be there for people that need the resources, that need the information or need access to different things.”

Kyrie Irving also made it clear that his vaccination stance is not about money. According to the superstar, it is about choosing what is best for him. He stated:

“Do you think I really want to lose money? You think I really want to give up on my dream to go after a championship? You think I just really want to give up my job? You think I really just want to sit at home and not go after the things with my teammates…”

Irving says tonight: "It's not being anti-vax. It's about what feels good to me. I'm feeling uncertain … and that's OK. I know the consequences of the decision I make with my life. ... It's crazy times that we're in. I haven't hurt anybody. I haven't committed a crime."

Kyrie Irving has been the focus of much criticism and debate in the past few weeks

Kyrie Irving spoke up on Wednesday night after receiving criticism from NBA analysts and commentators over his vaccine hesitancy ever since media day took place on September 27.

The Brooklyn Nets star attended that session remotely from his home because his unvaccinated status did not allow him to be around his teammates as per New York City rules.

In response to Irving’s decision to remain unvaccinated, the Nets clarified that the point guard would have to stay away from the team unless he could be a “full participant.”

In a statement released by the team the day before yesterday, Nets GM Sean Marks said:

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose."

“Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team, and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed; and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction.”

Re reports that Nets "pulled" extension from Kyrie Irving, it appears that at best talks are on hold and not a priority for Brooklyn as drama over Irving's vaccination has taken center stage. Irving is eligible for four-year $186M contract deal. There is no deadline for signing.

