"Don't you have better things to do" - Doug Gottlieb calls LeBron James 'petty' after Lakers star mocks his team's record

LeBron James mocked Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb's record in his first season as a college basketball coach. Gottlieb, who is still an analyst for FOX Sports, responded to the LA Lakers superstar, calling him out for being "petty" and "punching down."

Ad

In a call on FOX Sports Radio on Tuesday, Gottlieb discussed James' tweet about his 3-24 (1-15 Horizon) record with the Phoenix. He was baffled why James took time to make fun of his record, asking if the four-time NBA champion didn't have anything better to do on his day off.

"I don't think it speaks well for somebody who, like, 'Don't you have the day off?'" Gottlieb said. "'Don't you have better things to do?' My response is, Colin (Cowherd) told me a long time ago, 'Don't punch down. Always punch up.' So me talking trash to him would technically be punching up, and him, it's punching down.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"So I don't know, I guess pettiness and insecurity aren't limited to people who aren't super successful in their field. I guess that would be my response. It doesn't make any sense. Why on a Presidents' Day Monday, when you have the day off, are you worried about me? I'm not really sure."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's unclear what set off James to mock Gottlieb's record with Green Bay. It could have something to do with Gottlieb calling out the four-time NBA MVP's son, Bronny James, not good enough to play for Green Bay last summer.

It could also be because Gottlieb has taken a handful of shots at LeBron over the years, and when he fired back, the FOX Sports analyst was caught off guard by it.

Ad

Fans online are mostly siding with the Lakers star. Meanwhile, Gottlieb rallied his team to snap a 21-game losing streak on Sunday.

LeBron James surprisingly defended by controversial host

LeBron James surprisingly defended by controversial host. (Photo: IMAGN)

LeBron James drew the ire of many for not playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game just hours before it started. However, James received support online after he poked fun at Doug Gottlieb and his record with the Green Bay Phoenix.

Ad

One of those is controversial columnist Jason Whitlock, who went from calling out James for missing the All-Star game to defending his comments about Gottlieb.

"LeBron has not forgotten that," Whitlock said on Tuesday (1:17:17), via 'Fearless with Jason Whitlock.' "I have to defend LeBron here. A basketball coach at the D-1 level had some slight criticism of LeBron's son, publicly."

Ad

Expand Tweet

James rarely responds to criticisms about him, his game and his son, but he may have likely found the perfect comeback for Gottlieb.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback