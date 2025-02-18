"LeBron hans't forgotten that" - Jason Whitlock defends LeBron James trolling Doug Gottlieb amid Green Bay’s prolonged slump

Longtime NBA analyst Jason Whitlock defended LeBron James after Green Bay coach Doug Gottlieb criticized his son, Bronny, online. On X (formerly Twitter), a fan asked the 49-year-old coach if there was a chance the LA Lakers rookie could be a starter. Gottlieb gave a detailed explanation of why he thought the youngster wouldn't be a starter.

On Tuesday, Whitlock was on James' side after the Lakers star trolled the coach. On X, the four-time champion shared a post highlighting the fact that Gottlieb has not led his team to a win in three months. The post showed that Green Bay had a 2-24 record.

"LeBron has not forgotten that," Whitlock said (1:17:17). "I have to defend LeBron here. A basketball coach at the D-1 level had some slight criticism of LeBron's son, publicly."

The criticism from the Wisconsin native came before the former USC guard played a game at the professional level. The coach was asked about his thoughts on Bronny weeks after the Lakers drafted him with the 55th pick. Gottlieb didn't hold back as he answered the fan and said the rookie would have difficulties starting for a college team.

"He would compete to start, but while I like how he moves the ball and defends, he wouldn’t be my point, and my wings are bigger and without seeing him w/us, I think it would be hard for him to start TBH," Gottlieb posted.

Gottlieb's team has since broken its losing streak after their 79-68 win against Wright State on Sunday. The coach has not responded to James' recent dig at him on X.

Gottlieb says LeBron James isn't a 'good basketball parent' to Bronny

A few months after criticizing Bronny, Gottlieb doubled down on his take about the son of LeBron James. In November, he talked about the Lakers rookie on his show and went as far as to criticize the four-time MVP's parenting skills,

The former undrafted basketball player credited the Lakers star for being an excellent parent. However, he questioned his parenting style in the basketball sense. According to him, he's making people elevate Bronny "to a level that his skill is not close to being at."

Gottlieb talked about it at the 11:17 mark.

This episode of his show has since resurfaced after James trolled him for winning only three games to start his college coaching career.

