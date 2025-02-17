"Earned 2 Not Given!" - LeBron James clowns coach Doug Gottlieb as Green Bay suffers 3-month win drought

As one of the most notable figures in sports today, LeBron James typically tries to use his social media platforms to send positive messages. However, the star forward recently took aim at one college basketball coach following a shocking stat.

Ad

Before this season began, Green Bay Phoenix brought in Doug Gottlieb to be the coach of their men's basketball team. This move wasn't met with a warm reception for multiple reasons. For starters, Gottlieb had no experience coaching at a high level. Also, he made it clear he wasn't stepping away from his job at Fox Sports as an analyst.

Gottlieb's first season has not gone well, as Green Bay currently sits with a 3-24 record. The Phoenix picked up a win in their matchup with Wright State on Sunday, ending a losing streak that spanned three months.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After seeing the news of this month's long losing streak on social media, LeBron James chimed in with his thoughts. Like many others, the LA Lakers forward dunked the longtime analyst-turned-coach.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Earned 2 Not Given! Gotta give him credit though!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

LeBron's post comes on the heels of him receiving a lot of online backlash as well. Many sounded off on the star forward after he was a late scratch in the All-Star Game due to a foot injury.

Despite how things have gone in his first season as coach, there have been no reports of Green Bay looking to move on from Gottlieb as head coach.

LeBron James reacts to Carmelo Anthony being named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame

Part of what has made LeBron James one of the greatest players in NBA history is his longevity. He's been around so long now that he's seen multiple players from his draft class be selected for the Hall of Fame. After the finalists for the class of 2025 were announced, LeBron gave a shoutout to his longtime friend and rival.

Ad

As most know, LeBron is part of one of the greatest draft classes ever. Other notable names selected that year include Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Chris Bosh.

Three years removed from his final season, Anthony is among those named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2025. LeBron James took to social media to congratulate the 10-time All-Star following his latest achievement.

"WELL DESERVING MY BROTHER!!!!! SO DAMN HAPPY AND PROUD OF YOU CHAMP!!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

For the majority of their careers, LeBron and Anthony were constantly debated as two of the best small forwards of their generation. However, the two had an opportunity to join forces at the end of their legendary careers. Anthony's last run in the NBA came during the 2022 season alongside LeBron on the Lakers.

As he continues to cement his legacy, LeBron will get to see another one of his friends enshrined alongside the game's all-time greats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback