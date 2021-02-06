"Don't care about the All-Star Game" - Giannis Antetokounmpo follows LeBron James in sounding off the NBA

The 2021 NBA All-Star Game is the talk of the town and Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about the same in a post-game interview today. The Milwaukee Bucks had earlier defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers and much like his performance today, Giannis' comments were eye-opening too.

The 2020-21 season is already extremely condensed with the players only getting a week of rest. Those selected for the NBA All-Star Game won't have that luxury either. Giannis Antetokounmpo followed in the footsteps of LeBron James and berated the NBA for their decision regarding the game. He said:

"We all gotta follow the Big Dog (LeBron James), man. The Big Dog says he has zero excitement, zero energy for the All-Star Game. I'm the same way. I really, right now, don't care about the All-Star Game...I can't worry about the All-Star Game. I want to see my family."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is referring to LeBron James' comments from a day earlier where he called the league's decision a slap in the face.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't see the point of the NBA All-Star Game without fans

Atlanta Hawks' State Farm Arena

Giannis Antetokounmpo added that if the game does take place, he hopes that some fans will be allowed in the arena. He explained:

"At the end of the day, if we have the All-Star game, I hope the fans can be there. And, we can give back to them, but at the end of the day if we have the All-Star game just to have an All-Star Game and don't have no fans, I don't see the point."

Giannis may at least see this wish of his come true. The Atlanta Hawks recently started allowing fans in the State Farm Arena which is slated to be the venue for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

As more and more players continue to express their displeasure about the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, you have to ponder whether the league will eventually go ahead with it.

