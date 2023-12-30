"Don’t care we lost": Knicks fan in despair as Orlando Magic survive Julius Randle's 38-12-6 performance

Julius Randle had a big game for the New York Knicks against the Orlando Magic on Friday. The All-Star forward finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal. The Knicks, though, lost 117-108 on the road.

Orlando opened a 55-44 lead after the game’s 24 minutes. Behind Randle, New York mounted one rally after another to overcome the deficit in the second half. The Magic, behind Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, held on to hand the Knicks their third loss in the last four games.

Despite Randle’s impressive night, some Knicks fans were quite salty and expressed their frustration on Twitter/X:

Julius Randle did his best to carry New York as Jalen Brunson had an off-night. The shifty guard finished with 20 points on 4-of-15 shooting and missed all four of his three-point attempts. 12 of Brunson’s points came from the free throw line.

Orlando and New York struggled with their 3-pointers. The Knicks were 6-30 while the Magic went 7-33. Orlando, however, had the edge in rebounding, particularly in offensive rebounds (14-6). 12 of the Magic’s total points came off the offensive boards while New York could only muster four.

The home team’s other advantage also came off turnovers. New York coughed up the ball 16 to Orlando’s 15. The Magic, however, had 19 points off the Knicks’ errors while the visitors had 12.

Julius Randle tried his best but the Magic had every answer every time the Knicks pushed to grab the lead.

Julius Randle and New York Knicks have less than 24 hours to bounce back

After the closely fought loss to the Orlando Magic, the New York Knicks will now travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers. Saturday’s meeting will be the first between the two teams this season.

Indiana is well-rested and is on a two-game winning streak. All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has shaken off his injury and has returned to his MVP-candidate form. Haliburton led the Pacers to a 120-104 dismantling of the Chicago Bulls on Thursday. He finished with 21 points, 20 assists, three rebounds, two steals, one block and didn’t commit a single turnover.

Knicks fans are hoping their team will get over the loss soon and regroup to take on another big challenge that the Pacers will pose. They would cheer for Julius Randle to fill the box score but they will likely care more if the team walks away with the win.