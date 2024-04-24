"Don't count us out” - Devin Booker gives bold declaration despite facing a daunting 2-0 deficit vs Wolves

Despite the Phoenix Suns facing a 2-0 deficit, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant remain unfazed against the formidable Minnesota Timberwolves team who protected their home court on Tuesday night.

The two standout Suns players were asked following the disappointing 105-93 outing on what the outlook is for the upcoming game 3 in Arizona at home. Booker replied:

"Don't count us out. It's a series for a reason. I don't think any road team's won so far. I know that doesn't have anything to do with us, but it's just the situation that it is.”

As the series moves back to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Sunday, respectively, the Suns have the chance to even the series on their home court.

Meanwhile, Durant, 35, couldn't replicate his outstanding Game 1 performance, where he scored 31 points and grabbed seven rebounds. In Game 2, he managed only 18 points. The Suns encountered difficulties overall, with Booker leading the team with 20 points.

Kevin Durant also shared his insight on heading back home:

"Can't give up on us right now! Sh*t, need it more than anything. I know it's been a disappointing last couple games, even the season for our fans, but we need you more than ever now coming back home for Game 3.”

Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker did not play their best in Game 2 vs Minnesota Timberwolves

The trio of Devin Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal collectively shooting 18-for-45. McDaniels emerged as a primary factor contributing to this shooting slump.

After establishing an eight-point lead in the second quarter and heading into halftime with a narrow 51-50 advantage, the Suns looked fatigued as Towns found his rhythm after early foul trouble.

However for Phoenix, guard Grayson Allen re-aggravated his ankle injury in the third quarter, dampening their momentum. Minnesota capitalized on this shift, carrying their energy into the fourth quarter, buoyed by the roaring crowd.

Conley's precise pass to Gobert off the pick-and-roll resulted in an effortless slam, extending the Wolves' lead to 84-76. Their dominance continued, eventually stretching their advantage to 19 points.

However, it was Conley's corner 3-pointer, igniting the crowd, that epitomized the Wolves' resurgence.

The Wolves relied heavily on Edwards' offensive prowess to secure a commanding 25-point victory in Game 1 on Saturday. Recognizing his threat, the Suns consistently deployed multiple defenders to converge on him to disrupt his rhythm.

