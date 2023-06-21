“Don’t cry when you see Giannis coming downhill” – Fans bully Victor Wembanyama as he shows confidence in his fragile frame

Victor Wembanyama is without question one of the most unique prospects NBA fans have ever seen. As the most highly touted draftee since LeBron James, Wembanyama's game is likely to revolutionize the NBA.

With a unique blend of grace, athleticism and agility, to go along with his 7-foot-5 frame, Wembanyama can do it all. Whether he's driving to the hoop, pushing the fastbreak, firing away from 3 or swatting a ball into the stands, Wembanyama is poised to take the league by storm.

Despite that, the one concern that many fans and analysts have is Wembanyama's frame. Given the fact that former No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending injury while trying to guard LeBron James, many fear the same for Wembanyama.

As he revealed leading up to the draft, however, he has no concerns regarding his frame. Although he's expected to play power forward, Wembanyama seems to have no worries when it comes to guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid.

After an appearance on Good Morning America, Wembanyama received more than a few reactions from fans for his comments.

sbcgangie @ack432 @ESPNNBA @RobinRoberts @GMA don’t cry when you see Giannis coming downhill. the defense will suffer @ESPNNBA @RobinRoberts @GMA don’t cry when you see Giannis coming downhill. the defense will suffer

Tom Sears @LurkinTomGaming @ESPNNBA @RobinRoberts @GMA 1 solid shoulder from a man twice your weight, you may have a different opinion. We’ll see, ya never know with guys this weight and height. Could be the next GOAT could be done before 30 @ESPNNBA @RobinRoberts @GMA 1 solid shoulder from a man twice your weight, you may have a different opinion. We’ll see, ya never know with guys this weight and height. Could be the next GOAT could be done before 30

What has Giannis Antetokounmpo said about Victor Wembanyama?

Victor Wembanyama's frame and lack of muscle have continued to be talking points when looking at potential matchups with some of the league's best big men. One of the people who doesn't seem concerned with Wembanyama's physique, however, is Giannis Antetokounmpo.

After seeing Wembanyama play alongside his younger brother, Antetokounmpo issued a warning to the rest of the NBA.

Speaking to Serge Ibaka last offseason, Antetokounmpo cautioned the veteran big man to be ready:

"This kid is going to be a problem. A big problem. I've never seen this before in my life. I saw him up close. He was on the same team as my brother Kostas. He's taller than Rudy Gobert. He can block shots like Rudy but shoot like KD (Kevin Durant).

"Bro, bro. Crazy, crazy. He has a good attitude. If he stays healthy, he's going to be really good."

After confirming that he will in fact be playing in NBA Summer League, fans will have the chance to see Wembanyama in action starting in July.

