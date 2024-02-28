"Don't disrespect me" - Shaquille O'Neal recalls getting riled up when Dikembe Mutombo rubbed DPOY status in his face during NBA Finals

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal may present a fun personality off the court. However, when he played significant games during his 19-year career, he took it seriously. In a recent episode of "The Big Podcast," he recalled a moment when his opponent got him riled up.

O'Neal is most known for his forceful way of playing basketball. Oftentimes, he dominates his opponents, even if he's matched up against some of the league's best big men. In 2001, the former LSU standout reached the NBA Finals with the LA Lakers, with the help of Kobe Bryant, and played the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers were led by Allen Iverson, who was one of the biggest stars at the time. While many claim that he carried the team, he was aided by the defensive-minded center, Dikembe Mutombo. The Sixers traded for him midway through the season, and he still won the Defensive Player of the Year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mutombo was confident about his defensive abilities and that he could take on Shaq all by himself.

"During the finals, I'm not even thinking about Mutombo, I'm thinking about AI," O'Neal said. "Uncle Jerome (Shaq's bodyguard) comes in and said, 'Yo, Mutombo said he's the Defensive Player of the Year, he don't need no double team.' Don't disrespect me by saying you going to play me 1-one-1.

According to O'Neal, Mutombo was interviewed before the game and he claimed that he can take on the Lakers star one-on-one. The four-time champion took that as a sign of disrespect.

"The first play of the game, I look. The motherf****** double ain't coming. I said, 'OK.' I'm knocking his motherf****** teeth out of his head."

Expand Tweet

In the five games they played against each other, O'Neal dominated, averaging 33.0 points, 15.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists. He also had the last laugh by winning their second-straight championship and the Finals MVP.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I’m killing somebody" - Shaquille O'Neal debunks myth around him revealing his pre-game routine

How did Mutombo play against Shaquille O'Neal in the 2001 Finals?

While Shaquille O'Neal contributed significantly to the Lakers, Mutombo did his best to help Philly get one win on the league's biggest stage. The Sixers center averaged 16.8 ppg, 12.2 rpg and 2.2 blocks during the 2001 Finals. The best game he had during the series was in Game 3. He put up 23 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

For the team, it was mostly Iverson who did plenty on offense. They were no match against the Lakers, who had two of the league's biggest stars at the time.

Mutombo ended his career without a championship. But he was still important to the game as an eight-time All-Star and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015.

Also read: Shaquille O'Neal lauds Draymond Green impact amidst negativity around Golden State Warriors