"Don't even know what to say": Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara revels in excitement as her Fox debut outperforms ESPN basketball

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, had a triumphant debut with her brand-new show on FOX News, “My View with Lara Trump." Not even the NBA could compete with the new weekend opinion program on Saturday night.

Lara took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate the success of her new show. After working as a producer of Trump Productions' "Real News Update" and "Insider Edition," she's now working in front of the camera and the first results are remarkable.

"OMGGGGG 🤯😭I don’t even know what to say except THANK YOU to EVERYONE who tuned in!!!!! So excited to bring you a great new show every single Saturday night on @foxnews at 9pm! 🥹🙏🏽💗," she captioned the post.

FOX News shared a press release announcing the numbers Lara's show made during its premiere. According to Nielsen, the program was the most-watched over the weekend with 2,422,000 viewers. It beat direct competition, surpassing every program CNN and MSNBC aired during the week.

Sports, more specifically basketball, also succumbed to Lara Trump's show. It beat every college basketball game (1.5 million) in total viewers. More than that, the show beat the NBA game on ESPN (1.6 million total viewers).

The first episode of the show featured Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

The NBA on ESPN game featured the LA Lakers going against the Denver Nuggets in a matchup that saw Luka Doncic go off with 32 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Purple and Gold to a 123-100 win at Ball Arena.

Donald Trump's daughter thanked Nikola Jokic for disciplining her kid

Donald Trump's family has been linked with the NBA, despite the rocky relationship between the United States President and the majority of players in the competition. Nikola Jokic starred in a curious moment with Trump's grandson, Theodore. Ivanka Trump shared a series of photos and videos on social media of her experience during the All-Star weekend at CHASE Center.

Jokic appeared in one of the videos, gently turning Theodore around to face the camera so the family could take a picture with the Denver Nuggets star. Ivanka joked about this situation, sending a thankful message to the Serbian big man.

"Thank you Jokic for getting my son Theo to listen," she wrote with a laughing face emoji.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law will host her show again this Saturday, "competing" against the Golden State Warriors-Philadelphia 76ers matchup on ABC/ESPN+.

