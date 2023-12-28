“Don’t f***k with Bamba no Mo”: Fans react to Cole Anthony’s bizarre rule of fining anyone who talks to Mo Bamba during his first game back in Orlando

On Wednesday night, Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic faced off against a familiar face in Mo Bamba. During the broadcast, it came out that the young guard put a strict rule in place for his teammates and coaches.

Even though Bamba spent multiple years with the franchise, Cole Anthony did not want anyone interacting with him during the game. They were free to speak to him after the final buzzer, but if they did so prior, they'd be receiving a bill from him.

As expected, this absurd rule sparked a lot of reactions among NBA fans. Some felt Anthony was not in a position to make rules like this, while others made puns with Bamba's name.

Bamba was drafted sixth overall by the Magic in 2018 and went on to play 266 games with the franchise. In that span, he averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. The Magic decided to part ways with Bamba last season in a multi-team trade that landed them Patrick Beverley and cash considerations.

How did Cole Anthony perform against Mo Bamba and the Philadelphia 76ers?

Aside from facing off against a former teammate, Cole Anthony and the Orlando Magic had a big matchup on Wednesday. They are neck-and-neck with the Philadelphia 76ers in the standings, and a win would have helped them jump up a spot.

Even with Joel Embiid being out of action, the Magic were not able to take down the Sixers. Tyrese Maxey and company walked out of Orlando with a 112-92 victory.

Since rookie Anthony Black entered the starting lineup, Cole Anthony has become the team's Sixth Man. He logged 23 minutes off the bench and finished with a stat line of five points, six rebounds and one assist. Anthony shot 2-for-7 from the field, including 1-for-4 from beyond the arc.

With Embiid out of action, Bamba had an opportunity for extended minutes again. While he shined on Christmas Day against the Miami Heat, he had a quiet night against his former team on Wednesday. Bamba did not record a point and only attempted one shot. However, he did have a stat line of seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Following this loss, the Magic dropped to fifth in the Eastern Conference at 18-12. As for the Sixers, they remain in third place at 21-9. This victory over Orlando keeps them within striking distance of jumping the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in the standings.