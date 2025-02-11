"Don't fit in fit the f**k out" - LeBron James sends clear message to Luka Doncic in pre-game huddle before Lakers debut 

Much has been made of LeBron James and Luka Doncic's on-court fit after the Slovenian's blockbuster move to the LA Lakers. On Monday, fans got to see the duo together for the first time as teammates. It's never easy to fit in with a new team after a midseason trade, especially for a superstar-caliber player like Doncic, who spent his entire career with one team before.

However, James knew what it takes to be on a new team, having played on three different franchises. Ahead of their debut together as the league's newest superstar duo, James sent a clear message to Doncic in the pre-game huddle to ease the pressure on the 25-year-old.

"Luka, be your f**king self," James said. "Don't fit in, fit the f**k out."

Here's their interaction:

Doncic played seven minutes in his first shift. He had five points on 2 of 3 shots and an assist.

