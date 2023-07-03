'Don't give a damn about no damn Drake night': When Kevin Durant dissed his buddy after 2016 Raptors loss

Kevin Durant has been known as a player who has been vocal to his haters. With the burner accounts and social media trash talks, the two-time NBA Finals MVP does not back down from anyone, especially with friends like world-renowned rapper Drake giving him a friendly bump.

Kevin Durant at Drake's concert night 2 in New York City

Back on November 16, 2016, Durant just started his career as a member of the Golden State Warriors team that came off from a historical 73-9 season. This was the 11th regular season game with the Toronto Raptors heading up to Canada for their first of a four-game road trip.

At this point, the Warriors are seeking their 9th win and looking to extend their four-game winning streak.

Kevin Durant finished the game with 30 points, nine rebounds, and six assists while back-then teammate Steph Curry tallied 35 points, seven assists, and three boards during the Warriors' victory over the Raptors, 127-121.

Following the game, as Kevin Durant was conducting his routine post-game interviews with reporters, Drake unexpectedly bumped into him from behind. It was evident from Durant's expression that he was not pleased with Drake's action.

Sensing an opportunity to generate a story, a reporter emphasized the Drake Night event and questioned Durant about the experience of engaging in trash talk with his 'buddy'.

"I don't give a damn about no damn Drake night," said Durant and walks away finishing the interview.

Drake had his payback against Kevin Durant years later

Back in 2016 if you tell people that the Toronto Raptors will one day defeat the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, they will just laugh at the mere thought.

After winning back-to-back titles with the Warriors, Kevin Durant left the team after losing in the 2019 NBA Finals with a Kawhi Leonard-led Raptors squad in a seven-game series.





Drake trolls Kevin Durant with 'Home Alone' Hoodie & Macaulay Culkin responds:

Drake has been a visible figure around Toronto Raptors games and eventually became the team's official global ambassador back in 2013 and even joined the team's executive committee.

The rapper's involvement in the NBA goes deep as he was interviewed during a documentary about Vince Carter in 'The Carter Effect' talking about the history of basketball in Toronto, Canada.

After the Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019, Drake released "The Best in the World Pack" featuring dual singles "Omerta" and "Money in the Grave" to celebrate the team's success.

