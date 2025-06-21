"Don't kiss Marcus Jordan's a**": Larsa Pippen airs frustration at friends for cozying up to ex who 'publicly bashed' her

Larsa Pippen lashed out in frustration at her friends during Wednesday’s episode of “The Real Housewives of Miami." She was not pleased that her friend, Lisa Hochstein, and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, are still on good terms with her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.

“For me, as a woman, I could never be friends with someone who was publicly bashing my friend," Pippen said. "OK Jody, don't kiss Marcus Jordan's a** if you feel so connected to him, that's cool."

"He's using you to get to me, and if you want to pretend in your fairytale mind, that's cool. This guy is doing things that are hurtful to me and my family."

A clip of the conversation was uploaded on Instagram, where Pippen pushed the issue further by leaving a message in the comments section.

“How can my friend follow my ex that’s publicly bashing me," Pippen wrote. "I testified in Lisa lawsuit against her ex yet she can’t unfollow someone that’s hurting me I don’t think I’m asking for a lot.”

While Pippen has moved on with her new boyfriend, Jeff Coby, it appears she still holds much resentment for her ex-boyfriend.

Larsa Pippen reveals how her kids were instrumental in her decision to break up with Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's breakup was a topic of much discussion last year. During the Season 7 premiere of "The Real Housewives of Miami," Pippen said that her kids pushed her to split from him.

"I’m kind of used to being alone now,” Pippen said on June 11. "When I was with Marcus, my kids were like, ‘Stop getting back together and breaking up, and just get off the ride.’ That’s when I was like, I need to get away from the situation — my kids think that it’s not good for me.”

Pippen also said that they broke up after she discovered a side of Jordan that didn't align with her as a person. She added that there were times when they would be the last people in the club.

"When we would go out, he would like to be the very last person in the club," Pippen said. "Like, I mean, there’s no one there but the janitors.”

A year after their breakup, their relationship is still often discussed on social media.

