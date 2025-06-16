“Stop getting back together”: Larsa Pippen makes emotional confession about her kids’ role in 'embarrassing' Marcus Jordan breakup

Larsa Pippen has been silent about the details of her breakup since last year. However, the reality TV star spoke up about the end of her on-and-off relationship with Marcus Jordan in the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami.

In the Season 7 premiere, Larsa spoke to her mother about the breakup. Pippen said that she broke up with Marcus after her kids confronted her about her relationship with Jordan.

"You know what’s really crazy? When I was dating Marcus, my kids were like, 'Stop getting back together and breaking up and just get off the ride,'" Larsa Pippen said.

"That's when I was like, 'I need to get away from the situation. My kids think that it’s not good for me.' You know?"

Pippen and Jordan's relationship was a big talking point in the media, and they even appeared together several times. She didn't like the public nature of their breakup and tearfully told her mother that she didn't want to address it.

"I don't want to, like, have to address it. It’s so embarrassing," Pippen said.

Larsa Pippen reveals the red flags in Marcus Jordan that she ignored

During the first episode on June 11, Larsa Pippen also opened up about the reason behind her breakup with Marcus Jordan. She revealed that she could see red flags in her ex-boyfriend, but continued to ignore them because she had very strong feelings for the son of the Chicago Bulls legend.

She said that Marcus gaslighted her when the paparazzi caught a girl entering his house.

"When we were first dating, paparazzi caught a girl going to his house…now that I look back at all this stuff, I’m like, 'I shouldn’t have believed him then,'" she said.

The reality TV star also pointed to his drinking addiction, which came to the media's light later.

"We went from really being in love—getting along—to me seeing a side of him that didn’t align with who I am as a person," Larsa Pippen said.

"When we would go out, he would like to be the very last person in the club. I mean, like, there’s no one there but the janitors."

Before adding that she made the tough decision to break up with Marcus because of her family, she added that they had tension in their relationship because of the pushback from her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, and Marcus's father, Michael Jordan.

"I fought everyone to be with this guy and then it was not a good situation for me and my family," she said. "So, I had to remove myself from it."

Larsa Pippen seems to be in a happy relationship with 31-year-old former G-League player Jeff Coby. They have also expressed their intentions to get married later this year.

