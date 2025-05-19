'Fired up' Marcus Jordan sends ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen daring message after viral tell-all interview

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, seemed fired up as he sent his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen a daring message after her viral tell-all interview. Pippen appeared on the May 12 episode of the Jason Lee Show, where she was asked several questions about Jordan.
The host questioned her on everything, from Jordan's alleged affair with Nicole Murphy, his relationship with Pippen and his alleged drug abuse. Pippen defended her relationship with Marcus Jordan by suggesting that he chased her for years and years before they started dating.
Clips from the interview went viral on social media and Jordan couldn’t help but react. He posted several stories that seemingly contained messages for Larsa Pippen.
“Lars lemme hit in Delilah, what?! 🤫🙊,” Jordan wrote.
“I’m too fired up (Put that in your next bird chirp interview).”
“🚫 Don’t ask me ‘bout shorty, cuz I know ‘em all 🤷🫣.”
“Recognized me, but IDK his face.”
Jordan also seemingly clapped back at Jason Lee, alleging that he has a drug abuse problem.
“40 days sober & counting…. 🆙🔙🔛,” Jordan wrote.
Larsa Pippen and Jordan dated from late 2022 until Mar. 2024. A year after their breakup, Pippen is now in a relationship with former pro basketball player Jeff Coby. Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan has been linked to multiple women over the past few months but hasn't confirmed a relationship with anyone.
Marcus Jordan flexes Air Jordan cigars at a strip club and throws shade at ex-girlfriend, Larsa Pippen
All the cryptic messages on Marcus Jordan's Instagram story were followed by videos of him raining money at a strip club. Jordan also posted a picture of cigars with his father's Air Jordan logo and took another shot at Pippen:
"If this s#*+ get complicated you get kicked out."
However, Marcus Jordan wasn't done taking shots at his ex, as his cigar flex was followed by more stories. He posted another picture, saying:
"People ask what happened, I go silent."
"I wouldn't even speak on you, but now you wanna mention meee."
This might not be the end of the drama between the two as Larsa Pippen is yet to break her silence on Jordan's messages. More than a year after their breakup, Jordan and Pippen are still making headlines due to their relationship.
