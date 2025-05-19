'Fired up' Marcus Jordan sends ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen daring message after viral tell-all interview

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, seemed fired up as he sent his ex-girlfriend Larsa Pippen a daring message after her viral tell-all interview. Pippen appeared on the May 12 episode of the Jason Lee Show, where she was asked several questions about Jordan.

Ad

The host questioned her on everything, from Jordan's alleged affair with Nicole Murphy, his relationship with Pippen and his alleged drug abuse. Pippen defended her relationship with Marcus Jordan by suggesting that he chased her for years and years before they started dating.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clips from the interview went viral on social media and Jordan couldn’t help but react. He posted several stories that seemingly contained messages for Larsa Pippen.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“Lars lemme hit in Delilah, what?! 🤫🙊,” Jordan wrote.

“I’m too fired up (Put that in your next bird chirp interview).”

“🚫 Don’t ask me ‘bout shorty, cuz I know ‘em all 🤷🫣.”

“Recognized me, but IDK his face.”

Ad

Jordan's daring messages to Larsa Pippen

Jordan also seemingly clapped back at Jason Lee, alleging that he has a drug abuse problem.

Ad

“40 days sober & counting…. 🆙🔙🔛,” Jordan wrote.

Jordan's reply to his alleged drug abuse

Larsa Pippen and Jordan dated from late 2022 until Mar. 2024. A year after their breakup, Pippen is now in a relationship with former pro basketball player Jeff Coby. Meanwhile, Marcus Jordan has been linked to multiple women over the past few months but hasn't confirmed a relationship with anyone.

Ad

Marcus Jordan flexes Air Jordan cigars at a strip club and throws shade at ex-girlfriend, Larsa Pippen

All the cryptic messages on Marcus Jordan's Instagram story were followed by videos of him raining money at a strip club. Jordan also posted a picture of cigars with his father's Air Jordan logo and took another shot at Pippen:

Ad

"If this s#*+ get complicated you get kicked out."

Jordan shares a picture of some Air Jordan cigars

However, Marcus Jordan wasn't done taking shots at his ex, as his cigar flex was followed by more stories. He posted another picture, saying:

Ad

"People ask what happened, I go silent."

"I wouldn't even speak on you, but now you wanna mention meee."

Jordan sends another message to his ex-girlfriend, Larsa Pippen.

This might not be the end of the drama between the two as Larsa Pippen is yet to break her silence on Jordan's messages. More than a year after their breakup, Jordan and Pippen are still making headlines due to their relationship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More