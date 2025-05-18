"You pilates women are insane": Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan winces and gasps for breath after brutal session with IG model

NBA legend Michael Jordan's son, Marcus Jordan, attended a pilates session with Instagram model Anna DiCenzo on Friday. Marcus was seemingly drained by the session as he took to Instagram to share a video of it along with a shoutout.

"🤯 You pilates women are insane 🥵" Marcus captioned his IG story.

(Image: @heirmj523 IG)

Resharing another video of the session, Marcus further highlighted that his lower body is built for basketball instead.

"💀 My lower body is built for the hardwood 🏀✨" Marcus captioned his IG story.

(Image: @heirmj523 IG)

Anna Dicenzo is a model with over 123k followers on Instagram and is also a fitness instructor specializing in yoga, pilates, and lagree. Marcus Jordan has seemingly been involved with Dicenzo over the past few weeks, featuring on her IG snaps and comment section.

However, Anna and Marcus haven't publicly confirmed anything. Ever since Michael Jordan's son broke up with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, last year, he has been spotted with various women, many of whom are Instagram models.

Marcus Jordan is the CEO and founder of Trophy Room, a store that deals with his NBA legend dad's footwear, apparel and sports memorabilia.

Michael Jordan makes stunning return to NBA in new role

After he concluded his legendary career in the NBA as a player in 2003, Michael Jordan took on an ownership role with the Charlotte Hornets in 2010, keeping the position till 2023. After a two-year hiatus from the league, the six-time champion will be back in a new capacity.

On Monday, NBC announced the addition of Jordan to its team when the NBA begins its new media deal with the network next season. The five-time MVP's reported title with the network is "special contributor to the project."

Currently, it is not known what exactly Michael Jordan will be doing in his new role with NBC. In the press release announcing his joining the network, Jordan expressed excitement about his upcoming partnership.

"I am so excited to see the NBA back on NBC," Jordan said. "The NBA on NBC was a meaningful part of my career, and I'm excited about being a special contributor to the project. I'm looking forward to seeing you all when the NBA on NBA launches this October."

NBC was one of the major networks that aired the games when Michael Jordan first entered the NBA. However, their media rights deal expired in 2002 and since then, ABC and ESPN have been the prominent networks providing the league's coverage.

After over two decades of being away, NBC returns with MJ on their team as they will once again be back in the basketball landscape.

