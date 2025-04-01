Larsa Pippen spotted holding hands with 6-foot-8 G Leaguer in Real Housewives co-star's birthday bash

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen's dating life is back in the news again. Just over a year after her breakup with Michael Jordan's son Marcus Jordan, Pippen was reportedly seen holding hands with former G-League player, Jeff Coby.

Ad

According to Page Six, Larsa was in attendance to celebrate the 58th birthday of her fellow reality TV star, Marysol Patton, on Saturday. However, unlike her recent appearances, the 50-year-old was seen with Coby, and reports suggest, that the two were involved in some PDA as well.

Page Six also reported that the 31-year-old basketball player attended the event in an all-black ensemble, while Larsa Pippen wore a glittery dress. However, they kept their romantic linkup away from the paparazzi.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The outlet also reported that Pippen and Coby looked cute together and she was "happy" and "glowing."

"They were cute. She was glowing," the insider told Page Six, who also added that the "Real Housewives of Miami" star "seemed really happy and smiley."

This is the first time Larsa Pippen has been romantically linked to anyone since her breakup with Marcus Jordan. Pippen started dating the son of her ex-husband's teammate, Michael Jordan, in 2023.

Ad

Their dating garnered much media attention, especially in light of the cold beef between Pippen and MJ. The former couple had also announced that they were already planning their wedding. However, just a couple of months later, they broke up in February of last year.

Larsa Pippen's dating history

Larsa was first introduced to the world as the wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. Pippen married Larsa in 1997 when he was in his prime and had won his fifth title with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Ad

However, after four children together, they started having issues in their marriage, leading to separation in 2016. Although they later got back together, Larsa again filed for divorce a year later, which was finalized in 2021.

While Larsa was going through her divorce with her former husband, she started seeing rapper Future. According to People, Future helped her go through some dark times when she "was really sad" in her life.

In 2020, Pippen also revealed that she had a brief fling with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. She revealed that Thompson started seeing Khloe Kardashian just a few days after she took Thompson to meet them.

Ad

In 2020, Pippen and Detroit Pistons player Malik Beasley were pictured holding hands in public while Malik was married to his wife, Montana Yao. They broke up in April 2021.

Last month, People reported that Yao had filed for divorce from Beasley for the second time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback