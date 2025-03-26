Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen reacts to son Scotty Pippen Jr.'s Player of the Game performance

Third-year NBA player Scotty Pippen Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies had a solid game against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. His mother, Larsa Pippen, gave props to him on social media.

Pippen had 16 points, on 7-of-8 shooting and 2-of-2 from 3-point country, to go along with 10 assists and five rebounds, to help the Grizzlies to a dominant 140-103 victory over the Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Larsa, the former wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen, celebrated her son's impressive showing by sharing highlights of his plays on Instagram story. She tagged her son on the post while giving her approval with fire emojis.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is the eldest son of Larsa and Scottie Pippen, who were married from 1997 to 2021. He's now in his second year playing for the Grizzlies after spending his rookie season in 2022-23 with the LA Lakers.

This campaign, he's averaging 9.4 points, 4.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 21 minutes per game. Meanwhile, the win over the Jazz on Tuesday snapped a three-game slide for Memphis as it improved to 44-28 for the season, fourth in the Western Conference.

Larsa Pippen a steady supporter of Scotty Pippen Jr. in burgeoning NBA career

Scotty Pippen Jr. is steadily building his name in the NBA amid the huge shadow cast by his legendary father Scottie Pippen. As Scotty goes about it, he has his mother, Larsa, rallying behind him.

The Real Housewives of Miami star has been invested in her children pursuing their dreams, always being there for them in whatever capacity she's needed. She spoke about it in an interview with PEOPLE:

“I want my kids to do the things that make them feel good, and I feel like if they’re comfortable doing whatever passion or whatever they want to pursue, I feel like I’m excited to help.”

For Scotty Pippen Jr., Larsa makes it a point to keep tabs on his basketball journey, sharing and celebrating his accomplishments.

Every now and then, she catches his games live, which she says has been a wonderful experience as she gets to better understand and appreciate her son's journey in the pro ranks.

Apart from Scotty Pippen Jr., Larsa also shares three other children with her former husband Scottie: sons Preston and Justin, and daughter Sophia, who, like her mother, has dipped her hands in showbusiness and is active on social media.

