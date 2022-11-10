Which personalities has Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa Pippen dated? All you need to know

Larsa Pippen, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, has garnered a lot of media attention in the past few months. The 48-year-old television personality is reportedly dating Michael Jordan's son, Marcus, which has caused a lot of controversy.

As many NBA fans are aware, Scottie and Michael played together for the Chicago Bulls, winning six championships. While they dominated the league with ease, they haven't been on great terms since the release of Jordan's "The Last Dance" documentary.

Marcus Jordan is not exactly a high-profile celebrity as he is mostly known for being Michael's son. However, Larsa has had many interesting relationships over the years, and this article will take a deeper look at them.

Larsa Pippen has been in many high-profile relationships since Scottie Pippen

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife was married to the Chicago Bulls star for more than two decades. The two married in 1997. Scottie initially filed for divorce in 2016. The couple eventually reconciled. Larsa, then, filed for divorce in 2018. Their divorce was finalized in late 2021.

Scottie married Larsa Pippen in 1997 (Image via Getty Images)

Scottie Pippen is not the only basketball player Larsa has been involved with. In 2020, the television personality was linked to Malik Beasley, the 6-foot-4 guard who then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

While Larsa was separated from Scottie, Malik wasn't exactly single. He was married to Montana Yao, a popular model he had a child with. Their marriage fell apart shortly after Malik's affair with Larsa.

Larsa Pippen and Scottie were married for more than two decades (Image via Getty Images)

Besides Michael Jordan's son and the two basketball players, Larsa also dated the rapper Future. There were rumors of her cheating on Scottie with the rapper, but she denied them.

Eric Moreland, the former Detroit Pistons forward, also had a brief romance with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife. The two dated in 2019 and celebrated her 45th birthday together.

Larsa Pippen and Tristan Thompson

Both Larsa and Tristan Thompson are quite controversial, at least when it comes to their relationships. The former NBA champion has been involved in a lot of drama with Khloe Kardashian, and this eventually led to their separation.

However, the 6-foot-9 forward dated Larsa before he got involved with the reality TV star. Pippen's ex-wife claimed that Thompson began dating Kardashian just 10 days after they were together.

Tristan Thompson dated Larsa at some point in 2016 (Image via Getty Images)

Larsa seems very close to Marcus Jordan, although she claims they are just friends. They were last seen at a Halloween party together in late October.

