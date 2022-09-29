Fans react to rumors about Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus: "Scottie about to write another book hating on Jordan"

Michael Jordan's son appears to be dating Scottie Pippen's ex-wife, which must be very uncomfortable for Scottie. Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have been spotted in public several times and appear to have a close relationship.

Considering everything that Jordan and Pippen went through during their basketball careers, this relationship has gotten a lot of attention from the media.

The truth is that Michael and Scottie are nowhere as close as they were during their time with the Chicago Bulls. Jordan's "The Last Dance" documentary caused a rift between the former teammates and they may never be friends again.

NBA fans are well aware of how good Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were, which is why they had some funny reactions to the news.

Michael Jordan's son is with Scottie Pippen's ex-wife

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan were first seen together in early September. However, the "Real Housewives" star claimed that they were just friends, which doesn't seem to be true anymore.

The two have been spotted together a few times since then and appear to be very close. In fact, Scottie Pippen's ex-wife was spotted with Marcus Jordan last Sunday at the Rolling Loud music festival.

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won six rings together (Image via Getty Images)

Larsa and Marcus seemed to be having a lot of fun together as they did not shy away from displaying public affection. According to a report by TMZ, the two were seen hugging, kissing, and engaging in other physical activities.

Considering how popular the two have been lately, it's very unlikely that they will be able to have a private relationship. While Larsa and Marcus are not very interesting, it's the relationship between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen that makes their relationship so popular.

Fans reaction

Twitter users had some hilarious reactions to the news. Many of them are aware that Scottie Pippen did not like "The Last Dance" and what Michael Jordan showed in it.

The former Chicago Bulls forward also published his book last year. In the book, he called out Jordan for his behavior. Ever since MJ's documentary was released, Scottie has criticized his former teammate a lot and is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

One Twitter user referred to Pippen's book and said that he might write another book just to hate on Michael Jordan.

Many NBA fans would love to see a Pippen-Jordan reunion and that's precisely what happened! Unfortunately, instead of Scottie and Michael, we got Larsa and Marcus.

Pippen and Jordan are two incredible athletes, but one user believes that Larsa and Marcus could make a generational talent.

Others, however, disagree.

Several Twitter users believe that Jordan will forever haunt Scottie and that he still owns him.

Epugh74 @epugh74G 🤷‍♂️ @TMZ Jordan still owning Pippen through his Son🤷‍♂️ @TMZ Jordan still owning Pippen through his Son 😂😂😂🐸☕️🤷‍♂️

Scottie is no longer a big fan of Michael Jordan. Whatever friendship they’ve had in the past seems to be gone and one has to wonder if this situation will make it even worse.

Despite winning six championships, Jordan couldn't have done it without his teammates. However, one user may have given too much credit to Pippen.

Marlo Stanfield @BooRxdley @TMZ This is how the Jordans treat the man solely responsible for their 6 championships. @TMZ This is how the Jordans treat the man solely responsible for their 6 championships.

Larsa and Marcus appear to be very close and will probably make a few more headlines in the coming weeks. It will be interesting to see if Scottie will react to the relationship as well.

