"Scottie just always has to play second fiddle to a Jordan", "Jordan still owning Pippen through his son" - Fans brutally troll Scottie Pippen after reports of Michael Jordan's son dating his ex-wife come out

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa has made several headlines in the past few years. Larsa finalized her divorce from the former NBA champion in December 2021 and was recently seen with Michael Jordan's son.

Larsa and Scottie have been separated since 2018 and in 2020, the "Real Housewives Of Miami" star was seen with Malik Beasley. They broke up a few months later and Scottie Pippen's ex-wife has now moved on to someone else.

Michael Jordan's son Marcus was spotted with Larsa Pippen in Miami. They were on what appears to be a double date with another couple, and there is no doubt that Scottie won't be happy to hear about this.

Scottie Pippen's ex-wife seen with Michael Jordan's son

Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were one of the most successful duos of all time. They won six championships together and turned the Chicago Bulls into one of the most popular franchises in the history of the league.

As amazing as Jordan was, he needed a fantastic sidekick like Scottie Pippen. Even when MJ briefly retired, it was Pippen who kept the team on the map and was one of the top MVP candidates.

SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 @SaycheeseDGTL Larsa Pippen who cheated on Scottie with Future is reportedly dating Michael Jordan's son Marcus

However, things were different in 2022 and it appears that Jordan's son is dating Pippen's ex-wife. Even though Scottie and Larsa are no longer together, this could hurt.

What makes this situation even more awkward is the beef between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Jordan released his documentary "The Last Dance," which is what Pippen had a problem with as he didn't like how he was presented in it.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that the feud between the former teammates will not stop anytime soon.

As soon as the news broke, Twitter users had a field day. Many of them know who Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are, and they know that their relationship isn't perfect at the moment.

Larsa Pippen has also been quite controversial as she reportedly cheated on Scottie with Future, the popular rapper, which was a popular topic a while ago.

One Twitter user said that he now knows why Pippen hates Jordan. While the former Bulls player disliked Jordan for "The Last Dance" documentary, his son's relationship will make it worse.

Some social media users believe that Jordan still owns Pippen, even if he is not doing it directly. Apparently, Pippen is still Jordan's sidekick, even though their basketball careers ended a long time ago.

Epugh74 @epugh74G Jordan still owning Pippen through his Son

Tommy Dennis @TommyDennis Scottie just always has to play second fiddle to a Jordan

"The Last Dance" documentary caused a rift between Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen. Ironically, one Twitter user posted a gif from the documentary in reaction to Larsa dating Michael's son.

Aaron G @aarong3000 MJ seeing this story knowing that his son is with Pippen's ex-wife!

Several Twitter users talked about Larsa's previous relationships, including the relationship with Future and Malik Beasley.

Dave Chappelle's famous clip was also one of the reactions which perfectly describes the situation.

A few Twitter users believe that Marcus and Larsa could make a generational talent.

However, the reality is different.

During his impressive NBA career, Michael Jordan took a lot of things personally, which is what helped him become the greatest player of all time. He got his revenge many times, but it seems that he's not done yet.

Considering how outspoken Scottie is, he might publicly discuss the latest news. However, it would probably be a better idea to just stay away from it and let it fade away.

