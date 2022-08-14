Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and more: 5 NBA players who have been arrested for driving under the influence

Driving under the influence isn't advisable but it' not unheard of, and NBA players are no exception.

NBA players love to party and a lot of them indulge in recreational drugs and alcohol. Unfortunately, this sometimes leads to trouble with the law.

In this article, we will take a look at five NBA players who were arrested for driving under the influence. The list includes both current players and NBA legends.

5. Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony was arrested for driving under the influence back in 2008 (Image via Getty Images)

Carmelo Anthony is currently with the Los Angeles Lakers and after his legendary exploits in the past, has become a decent role player. The forward had many amazing seasons while playing for the Denver Nuggets.

Unfortunately, the 2007-08 season wasn't one for the books. The Nuggets finished with 50 wins and Anthony averaged almost 26 points per game for the season. However, he was arrested for driving under the influence just a few days before the 2008 NBA Playoffs started.

It appears that the Nuggets superstar was disappointed with his own performance as he had the worst game of the season hours before the arrest. Anthony was held to 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting.

Carmelo Anthony and his Denver Nuggets were swept by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Anthony averaged only 22.5 points per game on 36.4% shooting.

4. P.J. Tucker and his "super extreme DUI"

P.J. Tucker had a fantastic season with the Miami Heat and was one of the key free agent signings this summer. Tucker was acquired by the Philadelphia 76ers where he's expected to have a huge impact.

Back in 2014, Tucker was with the Phoenix Suns. The Suns missed the playoffs despite winning 48 games, which was a huge disappointment.

That summer, P.J. Tucker was arrested for driving under the influence. However, this wasn't just a regular offense as the Suns forward had almost three times more alcohol in his blood than is permissible by the law.

Tucker was arrested on charges of "super extreme DUI" in May 2014 and was suspended for three games by the team.

3. Lamar Odom was caught driving under the influence

Lamar Odom was driving under the influence in 2013 (Image via Getty Images)

Lamar Odom started his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 1999, and that's where he ended it as well in 2013. After more than a decade of amazing performances, Odom decided to return to the Clippers during the final year of his career.

The versatile forward was past his basketball prime at this point, but he definitely knew how to party.

In August 2013, Odom was arrested for driving under the influence in California. The arrest came just a few days after a report that claimed Odom was addicted to cocaine, which didn't help his case.

2. Scottie Pippen failing sobriety test

Scottie Pippen was one of the most important pieces of the Chicago Bulls franchise that dominated in the 90s. However, he's also had some trouble with the law.

The six-time NBA champion was arrested for driving under the influence in 1999. This came during his first season with the Houston Rockets after a 14-point loss against the Mavericks in which Pippen scored only 4 points.

The star player ran a red light before failing a sobriety test. He then refused the breathalyzer, but was released on a $500 bond shortly after.

1. Dennis Rodman's streak of arrests

Dennis Rodman is one of the most controversial players in the history of the league, so it's no surprise that he was arrested for driving under the influence multiple times. He was arrested, again, in December 1999 when he was a free agent.

Rodman's NBA career ended shortly after the incident, which was his third arrest in four months. As the NBA star was leaving jail, he told reporters that he only had a couple of beers.

The NBA star played only 12 games for the Dallas Mavericks before his career officially concluded. Rodman is one of the greatest rebounders of all time, but one thing he may have loved as much as basketball was partying.

