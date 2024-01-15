"Don't know if I could do this again": Ben Simmons pondered retirement from NBA after back injury setback

Once considered a generational talent due to his height and ball-handling skills, Ben Simmons had hit a rough patch for the past three seasons, playing only 48 out of the 246 possible games. Aside from the holdout with the Philadelphia 76ers, the three-time NBA All-Star has battled knee and back injuries.

Playing only six games in the 2023-24 season, Simmons has not suited up for the Brooklyn Nets since November 6. In a recent post, the 2016 first overall pick gave an update on his injury recovery and bared that he even had considered retirement from the game.

“There was a point when I got hurt this season, I was like ‘holy sh*t, I don’t know if I could do this again’… it’s just something in you," said Simmons. "For me, I’m just not going to stop. I just don’t have that in me to stop. It’s just what I want to do, I want to continue to play basketball. Playing this game keeps me going."

In the six games this season, Simmons has averaged 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists. For now, the 27-year-old point forward continues rehab and is working his way back into action with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons still has two years left on his current contract and is set to earn $78 million by then.

Ben Simmons aims to help the Brooklyn Nets get back into playoff contention

Simmons is currently prioritizing a complete healing from his injury setbacks. Once fit, he believes he can get the Nets back into playoff contention by going on a strong run.

“It’s hard to explain to somebody when they’ve never dealt with an injury like this," said Simmons in the lastest video he posted on Instagram. "It’s not a physical thing, you’re not spraining your ankle, you’re not twisting your knee. I don’t want to be back for one game and then out. I want to be back and help this team win and get to the playoffs and see where we can go.”

The Brooklyn Nets hold a 16-22 record in the current season with Simmons playing only six games. They are placed 10th in the NBA Eastern Conference and are at the bottom of the NBA Play-In Tournament.

Mikal Bridges has been leading the Nets in scoring with 21.3 points along with 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Cam Thomas has maximized his playing time by providing 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.