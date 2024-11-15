"Don't let Jayson Tatum see this" – NBA fans react to Saquon Barkley’s Kobe Bryant earring tribute during Eagles vs Commanders game

Fans had some things to say about Saquon Barkley wearing Kobe Bryant accessories for the Washington Commanders matchup on Thursday night. The veteran running back went off against the capital team, racking up 146 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 26 carries. He powered his team to the 28-16 win in the fourth quarter.

The NFL's official Instagram account shared a post of Barkley wearing a Mamba earring to pay tribute to the late NBA legend, Philadelphia native and Eagles fan, Kobe Bryant.

It didn't take long for fans to arrive and react to this post. Some brought in Jayson Tatum, a known Kobe Bryant student and admirer, making jokes about him potentially emulating Barkley and getting his earrings.

Others credited the earrings for Barkley's impressive performance while noting that Kobe Bryant had a lot of love for the Eagles.

The Philadelphia Eagles have shaken off the inconsistencies from last season and the first weeks of this campaign. They have won six consecutive games and sit atop the NFC East division standings.

Saquon Barkley has been one of the most valuable additions around the league and every week, he raises the bar with his performance.

As if he wasn't dangerous enough, he was inspired by Kobe Bryant and took his beloved Eagles to the promised land after entering halftime down 10-6.

Kobe Bryant was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan

Despite having a rocky relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers fans, Kobe Bryant embraced another popular team from the city, the Eagles. He became a huge fan who didn't hesitate to celebrate the team's success.

When they won the Super Bowl LII against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots in a shootout, the LA Lakers legend took to X to celebrate the famous victory.

"YES!!!!!!!!!!!! #EAGLES #SUPERBOWLCHAMPS #PHILLY YES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Even after his tragic death, Bryant remained close to the team. Nick Sirianni used a video of Kobe playing hard against teammate and close friend Pau Gasol at the 2008 Summer Olympics to inspire his players to be the best competitor they could be.

The Eagles have tried to relive old glories and win another Super Bowl without success. They lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII last year and now are trying to return to the big game and reach the promised land again.

