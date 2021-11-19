"Don't let us win a f***ing championship" - Draymond Green brushes off criticism around the Golden State Warriors and discusses their resurgence

The Golden State Warriors have taken the basketball world by storm throughout the opening month of the 2021-22 NBA season. The team has the best record in the league at 12-2. Golden State has quickly become one of the most dangerous teams in the league, thriving on both sides of the ball with superstar guard Stephen Curry a frontrunner to become league MVP.

It's been some time since the Warriors have looked like the juggernaut they once were. After a successful championship run from 2014-18 that brought three NBA championships to the organization, the team has missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Injuries have played a huge role, as the team has been without star players Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry for extended periods throughout the last three seasons. It seemed possible the Warriors' dynasty had run its course. But after an impressive start to this campaign, Warriors forward Draymond Green said the team has heard the critics loud and clear.

"You have to know the disrespect is unbelievable by the way Klay keeps speaking out on it. ... Klay doesn't talk about any f***ing thing. Klay doesn't even f***ing talk."

There's no doubt the criticisms have been used as motivation for some of the key veterans. Draymond Green has always been one of the most vocal players. The team is determined to find a way back to the top of the NBA again. With their hot start to begin the season, Green was quick to warn anyone that the league better not let Golden State win a championship.

"And boy ... don't let us win a f***ing championship. Because you gotta f***ing hear it from me."

Big boosts coming soon for the Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors wing Klay Thompson inches closer to a return to the NBA court.

So far, everything is coming together for the team. Golden State has been sensational with their play on the court and the Warriors are still preparing to welcome back two big pieces.

Klay Thompson continues his rehabilitation, and there have been reports the five-time All-Star could return sometime around Christmas. Thompson's return has been greatly anticipated, as he could give Golden State a lethal boost to their already impressive rotation.

Another big piece expected to return soon is second-year big man James Wiseman. Last year's second overall selection, Wiseman has the potential to give the Warriors a dangerous presence inside the paint with his athleticism and shot-blocking ability.

Golden State has a roster full of veterans who understand they cannot take anything for granted. After numerous years of struggling to regain their formidable form of a few seasons ago, the Warriors have suddenly turned into a serious title contender in the NBA -- and still have reinforcements on the way.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein