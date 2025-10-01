"Don't make me slap you dude": Shaquille O'Neal brutally shoots down Sophie Rain dating rumor with savage clapback

Shaquille O'Neal denied the rumor that he's dating OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain. After posing for a photo with her on Sept. 22, fans wondered whether he was in a relationship with Rain.

Instagram influencer Noah Glenn Carter shared a video saying that O'Neal attending a 21-year-old's birthday seemed odd, and the NBA legend clapped back.

"'I don't (date) that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother," O'Neal wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

He explained what happened that night in a follow-up comment.

"I was djing at encore beach club she came to my party dummy stop tryna create rumors don't make me slap you dude," O'Neal wrote.

When Carter used O'Neal's response for another video, the Hall of Famer posted a series of comments.

"Apology Accepted," O'Neal wrote.

"I'm not a fan of dudes that say anything for clicks get your facts right dude. Put out some real content or get a job," O'Neal commented.

"Love u," O'Neal wrote.

"And your mom is hot tell her to hit me on my Sky tell pager," O'Neal commented.

Shaquille O'Neal (@Shaq) - Instagram comments

The LA Lakers legend has yet to weigh in on the situation on his "Big Podcast." However, that could change.

OnlyFans creator Sophie Rain responds to Shaquille O'Neal dating rumors

In response to the rumors of them dating, Sophie Rain shared her take during an interview on Wednesday. She explained that there was nothing romantic about the situation, and Shaquille O'Neal being there was a surprise to her.

“I did not think my 21st would go this way," Rain said, via Where Is The Buzz. "Shaq (O'Neal) was so gracious, so real. He made me feel like I was the center of attention, which is crazy to say because it was my birthday.

"People are always gonna talk online, but the fact remains I had the time of my life. I’m gonna remember this birthday, not for the comments, but for the moment of pure shock when I turned around and saw Shaq.”

O'Neal continues to be involved in the world of music over the past few years. He has expanded into the EDM scene, while revisiting his hip-hop roots with features.

O'Neal's latest album, Gorilla Warfare, featured a mix of hip-hop, EDM and Dubstep. However, he has since appeared on hip-hop legend Redman's song, "Lite it Up," signaling a potential return to hip-hop full time.

