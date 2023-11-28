"Don't mean much to me": LeBron James plays down breaking another Kareem Abdul-Jabbar record amid 44-point blowout loss

LeBron James added another record to his already long list of achievements. He's now the player with the most minutes played in both the playoffs and regular season.

However, the four-time champion was not jolly about the milestone, as his LA Lakers team were blown away by the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. James came up with only a few words on how the team played and shut down any celebration of his new record.

"It doesn't mean much to me," said James on reaching the NBA all-time minutes record.

In the 44-point loss against the Sixers, the game was already slipping away from the Lakers by the second quarter. At the half, the score was 68-53 for the Sixers. James admitted that the Lakers were second-best on the night.

"We went with our coverages. They made shots. Give them credit," said James. "We just got to play better."

Sixers drop 22 three-pointers over LeBron James, LA Lakers

In the 138-94 loss to the Sixers, LeBron James pointed out that the Lakers were outscored by allowing a whopping 22 three-pointers. Following their second loss in three games, the Lakers are 10-8 on the season.

"We got killed on the 3-point line today," said James.

LeBron James ended the game with 18 points, five assists, one steal and one block. It marked the first time he didn't secure a rebound in an NBA game since November 2, 2010.

Anthony Davis also was subpar, tallying only 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell ended the game with 12 points apiece.

"It's one of those games where you just kind of flush it," said Davis after the game.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey led all scorers with 31 points, eight assists and three rebounds. He also shot 5-of-12 beyond the 3-point arc and had zero turnovers. Joel Embiid was not far behind providing the team with a double-double of 30 points and 11 rebounds.

For Lakers coach Darvin Ham, Maxey stood out as he admitted that the Lakers had a tough time limiting his production.

"Trying to contain Maxey is like trying to contain a Lamborghini," Ham said.

The Lakers will look to bounce back when they battle the Detroit Pistons next at the Little Caesars Palace on Wednesday. They end their road trip by facing Chet Holmgren and the OKC Thunder a day later.