"Don't mess up my parlay" - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope sends hilarious warning to Magic guard 

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife, McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, was in attendance at Kia Center to cheer him on as the Orlando Magic hosted the Toronto Raptors. While McKenzie was there to show her love and support, she also left "KCP" with a hilarious warning through her social media.

McKenzie posted a photo from the opening tip between the Magic and Raptors on her Instagram story, sending her husband some luck. But it appears as though there may have been an ulterior motive behind her encouragement — as she seems to have had some money on the game.

“Let’s go babyyyyy! Don’t mess up my parlayyy!” she captioned her Instagram story.

McKenzie’s playful encouragement seemed to work wonders for KCP. The 32-year-old guard delivered his second-highest scoring performance since late January. Even though the Magic couldn’t come away with the win, Caldwell-Pope put together an impressive showing — 12 points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals, while shooting an efficient 45.5% from the field.

Hopefully "KCP" didn’t let his wife down with her parlay.

Fans erupt with reactions to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s wife’s social media activity

Given the controversy surrounding Jontay Porter violating the league’s gambling policies, fans are now turning their attention to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — or more specifically, his wife McKenzie Caldwell-Pope, after her latest social media activity.

McKenzie’s recent Instagram story, combined with KCP’s string of underwhelming performances, has sparked suspicion among fans. The situation escalated to the point where some fans suggested she should take her Story down immediately.

“For real… This ain’t a good look at all for KCP,” another fan said.

“She stupid but unless KCP is placing them he ain’t gonna get in trouble. May be investigated because of this though,” one fan added.

“It be your own people,” a fan commented.

“WHY WOULD SHE DO THIS lol this is what we mean when we say protect your person. This is the complete opposite of that lol,” one fan said.

“No wonder KCP has been so dogshit this season bro is shaving points on his under,” a fan wrote.

“Had she been betting on KCPs unders lately?” another fan asked.

While it may turn out to be nothing in the end, due to his wife's social media activity and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's forgettable performances of late, it's not entirely out of the question that the NBA could choose to investigate the matter further.

