“Don’t need them”: Kevin Durant disputes Frank Vogel’s tactics to get him better screens amid turnover conundrum

Phoenix Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant attempted just 12 shots while recording seven turnovers during Phoenix’s 113-98 blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Sunday. After the game, Suns coach Frank Vogel attributed Durant’s off night to a lack of quality screens. However, the former MVP disagreed with his coach's assessment.

While Durant finished with just 12 shot attempts, he still shot 58.3%, marking another efficient shooting night for the 14-time All-Star. Additionally, he took a backseat to his co-star, Devin Booker, who recorded a game-high 44 points on 65.4% shooting.

According to Durant, he played within the flow of the game and tried to make the right plays like he usually does. Thus, additional screens from his teammates wouldn’t have changed the game’s outcome.

“I don't need screens. It's cool to get them, but I don't really need them,” Durant said.

“So, I don’t really feel like that’s the reason why I didn’t get shots. I just feel like the flow of the game sometimes is just flowing, and I might not get it every time down. It’s just about being efficient with the looks I do get. That’s just basketball, in general. I'm not going to try to force something up because I haven't taken shots.”

Sunday’s loss marked the Suns’ second straight following their recent seven-game winning streak. It also marked Durant’s third straight game taking a backseat to Booker.

Over his last three games, Durant is averaging 15.7 points per game on 52.6% shooting. On the flip side, Booker is averaging a whopping 50.7 ppg on 65.1% shooting over his last three contests.

It still emains to be seen how long Booker’s scoring surge will continue. However, it seems that Durant is fine deferring to his co-star as long as necessary.

Kevin Durant and Devin Booker only Phoenix players to finish in double-figure scoring against Orlando

Kevin Durant may have been singled out for his offensive shortcomings following Sunday’s loss to Orlando. However, outside of him and Devin Booker, no other Phoenix player scored in double figures.

Star guard Bradley Beal and reserve guard Eric Gordon tied for third on the team in scoring with just nine points each. Meanwhile, the Suns were outscored 31-13 in the fourth quarter, including scoring just six points over the final 10 minutes.

So, regardless of Durant’s offensive aggressiveness, the team will likely need some stronger performances from its complementary players to end its losing streak.

Phoenix (26-20) next takes on the Miami Heat (24-22) on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.

