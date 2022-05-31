"Don’t put him in that LeBron, KD, Michael, Kobe, Hakeem level, guys that won multiple championships" - Ric Bucher believes Steph Curry needs to win Finals MVP to cement his status as an all-time great

Steph Curry’s decorated career includes two NBA MVPs, one being the only unanimous choice in league history and three championships. He is also acknowledged as the best shooter ever to play basketball and has changed the way the game is played.

Despite a burgeoning cabinet of awards, there are still those who will not put him in the same category as Michael Jordan and LeBron James, among others.

NBA Insider Ric Bucher, on an episode of The Herd podcast, explains what Curry needs to do to be part of the best ever conversation:

“For all that he’s accomplished, not having been the biggest player, the best player on the finals stage is the one thing that holds him back from, at least not everyone, but a good deal of people out there that don’t put him in that LeBron, KD, Michael, Kobe, Hakeem level, guys that won multiple championships and had a finals MVP. I think that at this point he just needs to win one.”

In Steph Curry’s three NBA titles, Andre Iguodala and Kevin Durant (twice) upstaged him for the NBA Finals MVP award. However, one could easily argue that Curry was every bit as deserving of recognition because of how he manipulated defenses with his presence alone.

Another thing going against “Chef Curry,” as Ric Bucher pointed out, is how the NBA’s all-time leading three-point king plays the game:

“I’ve always said he’s a very unique superstar. He has the utmost confidence and yet he is ego-less in terms of inviting everybody into the party. Generally, the Kobes and the Michaels are like, ‘No, get out of the way, let me get it done.’”

The veteran basketball analyst continued:

“Steph’s like, ‘Oh, I think you might be able to help me here. I’ll utilize you and I don’t have a problem if you’re the finals MVP.’ …From the outside, when we’re measuring him against the all-time greats, it’s a little bit different because that’s the way we look at things.”

People forget that in each of those three Warriors championships, even with Kevin Durant around, it was Steph Curry who was blitzed by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He commanded the most attention that former Cavs head coach Ty Lue would admit later that it was Curry who gave them the most fits.

Curry’s selfishness has allowed the Bay Area team to build a dynasty that continues when the 2022 NBA Finals begin.

Steph Curry is primed to finally nail his first NBA Finals MVP if the Golden State Warriors win it all

Steph Curry is a heavy favorite to win his first NBA Finals MVP if the Golden State Warriors win the title. [Photo: Golden State of Mind]

Steph Curry seemed to be peaking at the right time as the Warriors punched their ticket to the championship round. He’s looking more potent than ever and continues to be the hub for everything the Dubs do on offense.

The All-Star point guard is positioned best this time to finally grab his first NBA Finals MVP. Kevin Durant isn't around while Andre Iguodala’s on his last legs. Additionally, no LeBron James is staring at them across the floor, which gives someone with offensive firepower a favorite to win the award.

Jordan Poole has had an up-and-down postseason, which is normal for one so young, while Klay Thompson has been battling inconsistency as well. That being said, the Boston Celtics’ defense will have Steph Curry as their primary focus.

Considering Curry’s unselfish nature, it wouldn’t be shocking for him to cede the spotlight to someone else for a chance at another championship.

