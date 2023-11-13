"Don’t do that s**t" - Leaked audio shows Donovan Mitchell cussing at Draymond Green as Warriors forward gets ejected vs Cavaliers

Draymond Green was ejected in the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was ejected in the third quarter after a series of back-and-forth between the stars. In a leaked audio, Mitchell is heard cussing at Green while the latter is heading to the locker room.

The foul was called when Green was bringing the ball up the court in possession in the third quarter. Mitchell swiped the ball from Green’s hands, who in turn pushed the Cavaliers star, drawing a foul call.

After a long review by the game officials, they decided to award Green his second technical foul, which consequently got him ejected from the game. While Green was exiting the game, Mitchell cussed at Green, yelling,

“Don’t do that sh*t… f*ck out of here, n****.”

Mitchell was awarded a common foul and raised his two fingers in the air to indicate Green’s second technical foul.

The clash started between two players when Green picked Mitchell’s pocket for a steal and eventually drew a foul. Following that, Draymond bumped Mitchell from behind in the transition play, which almost knocked him to the floor.

Steve Kerr and Warriors react to Draymond Green's technical foul call

NBA referees from the Cavaliers and Warriors game did something bizarre that left the Warriors lost and upset. After Mitchell pushed Green, the game officials reviewed if it was worthy of a flagrant foul.

However, the call turned against Green, who was surprisingly awarded a second technical foul. Apparently, the decision was made in the previous play when Green had made contact with the Cavs player after knocking the ball away from him.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was clearly upset with the call and said that calling a technical foul from a previous play was bizarre.

"I had never heard this rule, but apparently you can retroactively call a technical from two plays before upon review," Kerr said after the game. "There's a lot of plays I'd like to go back to from three years ago. It was bizarre."

Warriors center Kevon Looney also was left confused by the foul call on Green and said,

"I didn’t know you could take something from a previous play, but I guess I didn’t know the rules."

Green’s first technical foul call came in the first quarter when he disputed with the referee. Referring to his suspension in the NBA Finals, Green said he wasn’t surprised by the call.