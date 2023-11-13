Why is De'Aaron Fox not playing tonight against Cavaliers? Latest injury update for Kings star (Nov 13)

De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings have only played three games this season after suffering an injury against the LA Lakers on Oct. 29. The Kings are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night at the Golden 1 Center, but Fox is currently listed as doubtful.

According to the Kings' latest injury report, the reigning NBA Clutch Player of the Year is doubtful to play on Monday night due to a right ankle sprain. While there's a slim chance of him playing, Sacramento might be cautious and let him sit one more game before clearing him to return.

Fox was diagnosed with a moderate sprain in his right ankle and was initially listed as out for at least a week. It's now been two weeks since the injury, but the signs are pointing to a return for the Kings' game against the LA Lakers on Nov. 15

De'Aaron Fox suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of the Sacramento Kings' 132-127 overtime win over the LA Lakers on Oct. 29. He rolled his ankle while driving in a fastbreak, stepping on Gabe Vincent's foot. He was helped off the court and was evaluated in the locker room.

Fox was cleared to return a few minutes later and even scored eight points in the final six minutes of regulation. He had a noticeable limp, but still finished with 37 to lead the Kings to victory.

In his absence, Sacramento lost its next three games before winning the next two heading into Sunday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Another great news for the Kings is that Fox was able to practice on Sunday and took part in scrimmage. If he sits out Monday's game, Keon Ellis will likely get another start.

Domantas Sabonis comments on De'Aaron Fox's potential return

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox helped end the Sacramento Kings' playoff drought last season. Sabonis and Fox are among the best duos in the NBA and the Lithuanian big man is happy that his partner was able to practice with the team on Sunday.

"He looks great," Sabonis said. "I mean, Fox is Fox. He looks great. Hopefully, after today, he doesn't feel sore tomorrow, he feels good. We'll see how it goes from that, but we're just happy to be on the court with him today."

The Sacramento Kings' slow start to the season could be attributed to Fox's injury. Upon his potential return, the Kings will face the LA Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks after Monday.

