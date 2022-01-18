“Don’t say nothing, let them” - LeBron James responds to an analyst praising his son Bryce

NBA and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James took to Twitter to reply to a comment praising his youngest son Bryce Maximus James and his budding basketball skills.

Addressing a tweet by Cuffs The Legend, LeBron James wrote back and included an accompanying bed emoji at the end suggesting that his younger son's talent is being slept on and isn't recognized enough. James said:

"Cuffs don’t say nothing. Let them..."

Cuffs The Legend is a basketball trainer and NBA Analyst/Insider out of North Carolina. he is also a close friend of James, his agent Rich Paul and Maverick Carter. He recently took to Twitter to praise LeBron James' second-born son, saying:

"Bryce Maximus is the one everybody is sleeping on."

73-9 and they LIED 🏁 @CuffsTheLegend Bryce Maximus is the one everybody is sleeping on 🤫 Bryce Maximus is the one everybody is sleeping on 🤫

Cuffs The Legend has had his fair share of Twitter spats with the likes of Kevin Durant and has said some negative things about the late great Kobe Bean Bryant and his game in the past. However, he does have a point about Bryce James as all the attention has been on James' eldest son Bronny James, while Bryce is slowly but surely beginning to make strides.

How good are LeBron James' sons?

King James with his son Bronny James

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, has been making waves in the national news for his incredible performances thus far for his high school Sierra Canyon. One of the latest high school games of Bronny was held at the Staples Center (now called the Crypto.com Arena) as LeBron was in attendance for the matchup against his alma mater St. Vincent–St. Mary High School.

Bronny is set to graduate high school in 2023, and will enroll in college later that year. He has been impressing scouts with his performances, and has been pondering his college options. However, because of the NBA's One-and-Done rule, Bronny will only be eligible to be drafted into the league in 2024. He certainly seems to exhibit the hops that his dad has and continues to showcase his athleticism.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Now both of LeBron's sons can dunk.



@Ballislife

Bryce James finally gotNow both of LeBron's sons can dunk. Bryce James finally got 🆙Now both of LeBron's sons can dunk.🎥 @Ballislife https://t.co/NwwEBZDGIT

Bryce Maximus James, on the other hand, is much younger than Bronny and is a long way away from being drafted into the NBA. He is only 14 years old and seems to be just as interested in soccer as he is in basketball. Like his older brother, Bryce also attends Sierra Canyon High School. As a shooting guard, Bryce is already so good that LeBron James considers him to be the best shooter in the family.

Also Read Article Continues below

LeBron James has always talked about wanting to play with his son in the NBA and while that may be possible with regards to Bronny and his draft eligibility, edging ever closer. Bryce, on the other hand, might simply be too young for James to bank on still being in the NBA by the time he comes of age. However, Bryce has showcased his versatility to scouts and could be one of the top prospects in his draft class if he continues with his basketball development.

Edited by David Nyland

