"Don’t be scared now thug it out" - NBA fans react as Nico Harrison beefs up security after receiving death threats over Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks fans are upset with general manager Nico Harrison following his decision to trade Luka Doncic, widely considered the Mavs’ franchise player, to the LA Lakers ahead of the trade deadline in exchange for Anthony Davis and Max Christie.

The trade has left many fans so disappointed that some have gone as far as sending death threats to Harrison. As a result, the Mavs’ GM has reportedly hired a security team to protect himself and his home.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, some fans have taken to social media to mock Nico Harrison for hiring security.

"Don’t be scared now thug it out," one fan tweeted.

"Come to LA king we rock with u out here just to live tho not to be involved with the team," another person said.

"Tell him to stand on business," another commented.

Meanwhile, other fans condemned the threats, emphasizing that Harrison does not deserve to be physically harmed.

"This is sad. I get fans are pissed as they should be but it’s not this serious people," one said.

"It isn’t that serious. They need to chill," another tweeted.

"Damn, Mavs fans, it is NOT this serious," a fan added.

The Dallas Mavericks traded up in the 2018 NBA draft to acquire Luka Doncic. He won Rookie of the Year after averaging 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.

Since then, he has improved each season, making the All-NBA team every year since his sophomore season. Last season, he led the league in scoring with 33.9 ppg.

Doncic, who turns 26 on Feb. 28, was widely seen as the face of the Mavericks. He, along with Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, was sent to the Lakers in exchange for Davis, Christie and a 2019 first-round pick.

Davis, a 10-time All-Star and NBA champion, is one of the best two-way players in the league. However, his acquisition has not been enough to pacify fans angry at Harrison.

Nico Harrison shares his mentality regarding Luka Doncic's trade

Many fans were left with questions after Luka Doncic's trade to the LA Lakers was announced. Initially, some speculated that NBA insider Shams Charania, who first reported the deal, had been hacked. Once it became clear the trade was real, skepticism quickly turned into outrage.

Nico Harrison and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd held a press conference, where the general manager shared his thought process behind the move.

"As we turn the page, I think it's important to know that J-Kidd and I, we've had a vision in the culture we want to create since we've been here," Harrison said.

"Players that we're bringing in, we believe exemplify that. And you know, we think defense wins championships and we're bringing in one of the best two-way players in the league."

Nico Harrison was referring to Anthony Davis, a four-time All-NBA first-team selection and a three-time All-Defensive first-team member (2018, 2020, 2024). He has also been named to the All-Defensive second team twice (2015, 2017) and has led the league in blocks per game three times.

Additionally, Davis is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, though he has never won the award.

