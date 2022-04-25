"Don’t be shooting and saying I’m coming back… That was a punk move” - Shaquille O'Neal rips Ben Simmons for being unavailable for Game 4 of Nets vs Celtics

Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal has slammed Ben Simmons for making himself unavailable to play for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Simmons was aiming to return for the season-deciding match before the Nets went down 0-3, but the latest reports suggest otherwise.

Former player-turned-TV broadcaster Reggie Miller called out Simmons for the same. He tweeted that he should've helped the Nets in this all-important game and that the former 76ers guard has 'zero competitive spirit.'

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Reggie Miller sounded OFF on Ben Simmons Reggie Miller sounded OFF on Ben Simmons 😳 https://t.co/FAUv3LRAnO

Discussing Miller's comments regarding this, Shaq backed the former Indiana Pacers guard on the Inside The NBA show, saying (via NBA on TNT Twitter):

"If you're not ready to play, you will get more respect from the people if you say 'I'm not ready to play.' Don't say nothing else, don't be shooting and saying 'I'm coming back, Imma do this.' That was a punk move, Reggie's absolutely right."

Shaquille O'Neal continued:

"I think you should step up to the challenge and help your team win. But no, he went to you know the punk move, 'I'm not gonna play, my back hurt,' but we all know what that is. Ballers know what that is, everybody else could be 'oh he's not ready,' but us, guys that live this life, we know exactly what you doin' buddy."

Shaquille O'Neal believes Brooklyn Nets losing Game 3 played a part in Ben Simmons' unavailability

Shaquille O'Neal believes that the Brooklyn Nets' loss in Game 3 to the Boston Celtics had a part to play in Ben Simmons staying on the sidelines for Game 4. The optimism surrounding Simmons making his season debut on Monday was quite high before Game 3.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4. ESPN Sources: The Nets and Ben Simmons expected he would be ready to play on Monday, but after getting on the court yesterday Simmons says he awoke with back soreness today. In the end, the team and Simmons agreed he'll remain out for Game 4.

Despite being dominated in all departments, there was some belief that Brooklyn had a chance of giving the C's a good fight, especially in Games 3 and 4 at home. However, the 103-109 loss in Game 3 seems to have ended any optimism surrounding the Nets turning things around against Boston.

The Brooklyn Nets have lacked the depth to fend off the Boston Celtics, especially defensively, and Ben Simmons could've helped them do well in that area. However, Simmons hasn't played since June 2021, so whether his presence would've made an impact was always going to be questionable.

Nevertheless, former players Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley believe that Ben Simmons should've at least tried to help the Nets the best he could. With their season on the line on Monday, they could certainly do with some help.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra