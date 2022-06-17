"Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great players!!" - Ultimate bromance moment as Seth Curry shows his appreciation for brother and now-4x champion Steph Curry

Seth Curry was ecstatic after his brother Steph Curry won his fourth NBA championship.

The Brooklyn Nets guard sent out a tweet imploring that his brother be in the conversation of the all-time greats. Although the two brothers play for different NBA teams, Seth Curry was rooting for his brother in the Finals.

With a lot on the line, Steph Curry once again delivered on the biggest stage, as he led the Warriors from the front in Game 6.

He scored 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds and as many assists. The Warriors grabbed an emphatic 103-90 as Curry won the prestigious Finals MVP award.

Many had their reservations about Curry being in the all-time conversation due to his failure to win the Finals MVP trophy. However, Seth Curry made sure to let people know about the greatness of his 34-year-old brother after he helped the Dubs secure the win.

Seth Curry sent out a tweet that read:

"Don’t talk about Steph again unless it’s in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a hand full of people to ever touch a basketball."

Steph Curry was on fire from the word go in the NBA Finals. He averaged 31.2 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 5.0 APG in six games against the Boston Celtics.

His only poor performance came in Game 5, where he scored only 16 points and failed to make a three-pointer. Apart from that, Curry has been the player taking the load of the Warriors' offense.

A lot was on the line for Steph Curry heading into the 2022 Finals. Many had touted him to be the best player in the series. However, the Celtics were always going to be a tough defensive team to break down.

Nevertheless, Curry came to the aid of his team, helping them bag the championship. He was emotional after the win, as the team had faced a lot of adversity in the last two years.

To surmise, the Warriors now have their fourth championship in eight years. The team has a lot of talent that has shown their potential this season. If they are able to continue playing at a similar level, the Warriors could return to the biggest stage once again next season.

How important is fourth NBA championship to Steph Curry's legacy?

2022 NBA Finals - Game Six

Steph Curry has all the top accolades in the league. However, the Finals MVP trophy was conspicuous by its absence.

With the win in the NBA Finals, Curry has gotten that out of the way. However, another reason why the triumph is special for the two-time MVP is the way he won it.

In the team's last three championship runs, the Warriors had some world-class talent on their side.

However, this time around, they only had their core and a few exciting young talents. A lot was dependent on Steph Curry, as Klay Thompson and Draymond Green were not playing consistently well.

The 34-year-old did not back out of the challenge and brought in his best each time he was on the court in the playoffs.

Many had pointed out that Curry had never been a dependable player in the Finals. However, he silenced his critics by putting in a clinical display to win the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy in style.

In the process, he has cemented himself as one of the greatest players of his generation and perhaps in the history of the league.

