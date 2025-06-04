"Don't think Chet Holmgren presents the same level of problem" - Jermaine O'Neal expects Myles Turner to dominate OKC matchup

On Tuesday, Indiana Pacer legend Jermaine O'Neal shared his take on the NBA Finals match-up between Myles Turner and the OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren. The two teams will begin their pursuit of the NBA crown on Thursday with the first game to be played at the Paycom Center.

Ad

During an appearance on the Gil's Arena podcast, the six-time All-Star expects Turner to have the edge against the Thunder big man, referencing prior success against Karl-Anthony Towns.

"Well, I'll tell you this from a Myles Turner deal, hell, KAT was a low so I don't think OKC has somebody like Karl-Anthony Towns," O'Neal said. "He was tough to deal with off the dribble, behind the three-point line ... and he was physical. I don't think Chet Holmgren presents the same level of problems, so I think the match-up will be a lot better for Myles Turner."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

(From 3:35 onwards)

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Turner, the longest-serving member of the Pacers roster, had a great series against the New York Knicks, despite a tough matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns. He averaged 13.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in six games.

Although enjoying a great series against KAT, Holmgren is not to be taken lightly. While he might lack the physicality of the former Timberwolves star, the young center is a dominant presence in the box and will be a threat during the Finals.

Ad

Myles Turner expresses his admiration for "champion" Pascal Siakam, as the Pacers prepare for Thunder showdown

Speaking to the media before Game 1, Myles Turner appreciated Siakam, who has led from the front during the playoffs.

"We brought in a champion, man," Turner said. "You've brought in someone who's been there before. And you know not just a fluke championship, someone who had to work his way up. He's a G league champion, G League Finals MVP, and then obviously the All-Star's, also someone who's seen the high's and the low's."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Siakam was a key force in leading the Pacers to their first Finals appearance in over 25 years. His contribution during the Eastern Conference finals saw him win the Conference Finals MVP award, as he hopes to win his second-ever NBA title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More