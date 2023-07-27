Since retiring from the NBA, Shaquille O'Neal has enjoyed an impressive career as an NBA analyst for TNT. Working alongside Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley, the TNT post-game show is among the highest-rated basketball shows on the planet.

However, Shaquille O'Neal's tenure with the TNT crew didn't get off to the best of starts, as the Hall of Fame big man was late to work on his first day.

To make matters worse, the TNT show was already recording when Shaquille O'Neal made it to the set, leading Charles Barkley to hilariously call him out for trying to sneak into his seat off-camera.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Barkley joked:

"Hey, way to show up, big fellas. Don't try to sneak in here. You're only seven foot three. There he comes, ladies."

In true Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley fashion, Shaq snapped back:

"Why you got to snitch me out?"

Despite his rough start to life on the set of the TNT show, Shaq has become synonymous with post-game basketball, as he blends his unique personality, sense of humor, and on-court experience to dissect the events of a game.

Flanked by two other former elite NBA players and the incredibly gifted Ernie Johnson, the TNT crew will likely continue to entertain NBA fans around the world in for years to come - even if Shaquille O'Neal is late from time to time.

Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson share hilarious moment

In a recent episode of 'The Steam Room,' Charles Barkley shared his hilarious idea for a tattoo on his butt cheeks, where he would have the letter 'M' place onto each cheek.

Barkley said:

"I'm gonna get two big Ms on my a**. So when i'm standing right up it's going to say 'Mom', when I stand upside down it's gonna be 'Wow'.

Unfortunately, it didn't seem like Ernie Johnson understood the joke, as he pressed Charles Barkley on how the two letters could spell both 'Mom' and 'Wow'.

"I'm dumbfounded. That's just an 'M' and an 'M'. Where's the 'O'?"

Then, it slowly dawned on him:

"I had to go there didn't I?"

Shaquille O'Neal once had a feud with JaVale McGee

During his time on the TNT post-game show, Shaquille O'Neal created the segment 'Shaqtin' a fool,' where he would point out hilarious fails that occurred during the weeks NBA games.

JaVale McGee ended up being the butt of the joke of far too many occasions, leading to a rivalry between him and O'Neal. Yet, it was future Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard that ended up speaking out to defend McGee, noting how Shaquille O'Neal had almost coast McGee his career.

He said:

“You hated on JaVale McGee and almost cost this man his career! For what?! What are you hating JaVale McGee for? This man can’t way after you. He probably grew up wishing he could be like you. Come on, man!

Fortunately, Shaquille O'Neal and McGee buried their differences, just like Shaq and Charles Barkley have during their time working together.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)