"Don't wanna hear about no Anthony Davis playing for Team USA": Stephen A. Smith wants AD to 'show up for Lakers games' first

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith does not want to hear anything about Anthony Davis representing Team USA in international competitions after hearing AD might represent the U.S. at the Olympics next year in Paris.

The LA Lakers star, who is perhaps the best American big man in the game, was among NBA superstars who were conspicuously missing from Team USA in the recently concluded FIBA World Cup. The American team finished a disappointing fourth after being trounced by Canada 127-118 in overtime in the bronze medal game.

Smith said Anthony Davis should focus on consistently playing for the Lakers first. The NBA star has a reputation for missing games due to injuries. In the 2022-23 season, Davis played only 56 games. In the previous two seasons, AD played only 76 of 154 games as the Lakers missed the postseason both years.

Stephen A. Smith also has an issue with Davis’ contributions on the court. The Lakers power forward is known to disappear at times.

“I don’t want to hear anything about Anthony Davis representing Team USA," Smith said. "I need to make sure he is going to show up for Lakers games. Anthony Davis is a superstar when he brings his A game and when he plays.

"I need to make sure he is going to show up for Lakers games when he plays. But either he is not there half of the time or, when he is there, he might as well not be there. 40 points in Game 1 and 11 points in Game 2 in the Western Conference finals.

"Charles Barkley calls him 'Street Clothes,' but I will not go that far. You know what name I call him and it is very appropriate: Six Flags roller coaster, up and down. I don’t want to see him in any damn international competition. That might give him an excuse to miss 20 games."

Anthony Davis can be key to title run

Last season, Anthony Davis missed 36 games. He was sidelined by an MCL sprain along with wrist, foot and knee injuries. While on the court, Davis was among the league's best players, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 56 games.

The LA Lakers had an excellent offseason, signing Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince and Christian Wood. If Anthony Davis manages to remain healthy, they may have a legitimate chance to contend for the NBA championship.