“Don’t you wanna be up there with Kobe, and LeBron, and Magic?” - Shaquille O'Neal says it’s his job to bring out the best in players, names his 3 most disappointing teams this season

Shaquille O'Neal has named the three teams that disappointed him the most. He also found a way to include the Utah Jazz with a focus on Donovan Mitchell. Earlier in the season, he called out the guard and demanded that he elevate his game.

O'Neal was critical of the Jazz for failing to advance to the Western Conference semifinals. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round. The Hall of Famer was more upset that they lost a game to a Dallas team that was without Luka Doncic.

The current NBA analyst did some quick math and included Utah on the list of the most disappointing teams.

On the latest episode of "The Big Podcast," O'Neal was asked who the biggest disappointment was between the Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers and Phoenix Suns. He said:

"All. 33, 33, 33, and the one percent that's left over goes to Utah. Cause you guys be telling me how great these players are, they do this, they do that. Then when I say something, a guy with G-19 classification, not G-14, I got presidential clearance to say what I say. Y'all wanna jump on me.

"Listen, we're all pretty good. Every NBA player in the league from 1 to 15. But now, once you become pretty good and you get certain status, don't you wanna become great?

"Once they say, okay, you're great. Don't you wanna become greater? Once they say, okay, you're greater than this point guard. Don't you wanna become the greatest?

"And Once they say, you're the greatest, don't you wanna be on that list? Don't you wanna be up there with Kobe and LeBron and Magic? Or you just wanna be pretty good?

"If you wanna be pretty good, just tell me you wanna be pretty good. I won't criticize you no more. But if I see something in you, it's my job to bring it out. Whether you like what I say or not. Don't listen to how I say, listen to what I say, I speak from facts.

"I say, 'Yeah, he's pretty good, but he ain't great yet. You wanna shut me up? Play great. You don't play great. Imma still be talking when you leave. So, I don't wanna hear nothing about no Utah, I don't wanna hear nothing about no player."

All three teams performed well below expectations. The Lakers and Nets were considered championship favorites, but only the Nets made the playoffs through the play-in, no less. They were swept in the first round.

The Suns, who were considered title favorites following their impeccable 64-18 campaign, collapsed in the conference semifinals.

Shaquille O'Neal once picked the Golden State Warriors to win the 2022 NBA title

Earlier in the season, Shaquille O'Neal was on "The Garyvee Audio Experience" and was asked what he thought the NBA Finals would look like. O'Neal was partially on point as he predicted a Golden State Warriors-Brooklyn Nets matchup, stating:

"Frontrunners in the West, Golden State Warriors, because nobody, including anybody, expected them to be that good.

"On the East, Brooklyn is doing their thing. In the finals, I'd like to see Golden State versus Brooklyn."

The Warriors have a chance to close out their conference finals series tonight as they host the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. They are yet to lose a home game in these playoffs, which makes the possibility of a victory more achievable.

However, Dallas has pulled off incredible road victories in these playoffs, most notably in the conference semifinals. They stunned the top-seeded Suns in Game 7 at Footprint Center.

