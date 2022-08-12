“Don’t you want him to start where you started and take him to the promised land? Let’s bring Bronny a championship” - The Miz requests LeBron James to return to Cleveland, says “we need you”

Many fans see a LeBron James return to the Cleveland Cavaliers as a fitting finale for an illustrious NBA career. The Miz, a WWE superstar, highly supports this idea and has made a public plea for the NBA legend to return to the Cavs.

To fans' knowledge, The Miz is from the state of Ohio. So, it's only logical for him to try to openly convince one of the best basketball players to return to Cleveland for a second time.

In the summer of 2014, James returned to the Cavs after a four-year stint with the Miami Heat, where he won back-to-back titles with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. James, who was already more mature at the time, was able to win it all with Cleveland in 2016.

However, after four years with the Cavs, James left again to play for the LA Lakers. Many Cleveland fans were disappointed to see their favorite NBA player leave. That included The Miz. He took to Instagram in 2018 to express how he felt about James' departure to the Lakers.

Right now, it looks like The Miz has since recovered from the hole that James left in Cleveland sports. With James' contract extension talks currently not making progress, The Miz has siezed the opportunity to invite the four-time champ back to Cleveland.

"I would love LeBron to come to Cleveland, because when (the) Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cleveland Browns or the Cleveland Guardians are a good team, it brings the entire city up," The Miz said.

"Don’t you want him to start where you started and take him to the promised land? Let’s bring (son) Bronny a championship in Cleveland, like you did, LeBron! We want you. We need you. Please come to Cleveland and just bring us another championship."

The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't ruled out the possibility of a LeBron James return

2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the best basketball players to ever do it. It's also worth noting that he has put a small market franchise on his shoulders and carried them to basketball supremacy.

Accordingly, many think that a return to the Cavs would be an appropriate end to his legendary career. That includes his former teammate Kevin Love. During an interview with Fanside, Love thought that a return would be a "storybook ending" for James. He even included Bronny in the mix for the hypothetical conclusion.

"I mean, that’s like a storybook ending for him," Love said. "It’d be great to get Bronny over here, too, and then we’ll call it a day."

James' contract extension with the Lakers still hasn't made any progress lately. But it appears both sides are on good terms regarding the matter. Nobody knows if a return to the Cavaliers would come to fruition. But Cavs fans have never given up on the idea of having LeBron back with his home team.

