Donald Trump Jr. uses Chris Paul meme to take shot at Nikki Haley amid 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries

Chris Paul of the Golden State Warriors caught a stray from Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday amid the 2024 Republican Party presidential primaries. Trump used a meme featuring Paul to take a shot at Nikki Haley, who is up against Donald Trump for the party's nominee for president.

In a post on his official X account, Trump Jr. shared the meme of CP3 from the 2022 Western Conference semifinals when he was still with the Phoenix Suns. It was the viral screenshot of the veteran guard hitting a shot to cut down the Dallas Mavericks' lead to 42 points.

It was kind of appropriate for the current results of the primary results. The former POTUS has already received 244 delegates after winning Idaho, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Virginia.

Haley, on the other hand, has only earned 43 delegates and has only won the District of Columbia. Trump Sr. still needs 1,215 delegates to be named Republican Party nominee for the 2024 Presidential Elections.

Here's Trump Jr. taking a shot at Haley using Paul's meme:

The Chris Paul meme originated from the 2022 Western Conference semifinals. Paul was still with the Phoenix Suns at the time and the series was 3-3 heading into Game 7. The Suns had the homecourt advantage, but Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks had other plans.

Doncic dominated the Suns in Game 7 and even outscored the entire team at one point in the game. The lead ballooned to 46 points, with Paul hitting a 3-point shot in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 42 points. The Mavs would win the series with a 123-90 victory at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

A new Chris Paul meme?

A new Chris Paul meme might have been born on Sunday in Boston.

The Golden State Warriors were looking to sweep their four-game road trip against the Boston Celtics on Sunday. The Warriors were on a roll heading into the game with eight wins in their last 10 games. The Celtics were also playing very well and were on a 10-game winning streak.

Golden State fell flat after letting Jaylen Brown score 19 points in the first quarter. The Celtics went on an insane 61-17 run to end the first half with a 82-38 lead. It was already over at that point since both coaches pulled out their starters in the third quarter.

A new Chris Paul meme might have been born early in the third period when his layup cut the Celtics' lead to 46 points. The clip has gone viral on X and several fans hilariously trolled CP3 for it.

