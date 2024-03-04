2024 Golden State Warriors NBA Playoff Picture Updated following loss to Boston Celtics (March 3): Team standings, schedule and more

The Golden State Warriors suffered one of their worst losses in franchise history on Sunday against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors were blown out by the Celtics by 52 points at the TD Garden. It was a statement win by Boston, who lost to Golden State in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Steph Curry was ailing with a bad knee and it showed with his poor performance. He only had four points and three assists on 2-for-13 shooting from the field, including 0-for-9 from beyond the arc. The game was so out of hand that both coaches pulled out their starters in the third quarter.

Jaylen Brown set the tempo for the Celtics by scoring 19 of his 29 points in the first quarter. The game was close until the final three minutes of the first period when Boston went on a 61-17 run to record their biggest advantage in a half ever. They have now won 11 straight games and snapped the Warriors' three-game winning streak.

On that note, let's look at the Warriors' current playoff picture including standings, team record, schedule and more.

Golden State Warriors standings

The Golden State Warriors remain ninth in the Western Conference standings with a record of 32-28. The Warriors are still ahead of the LA Lakers via tiebreaker, but they will need to get back on the winning track. They need to have more security against fringe teams such as Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets.

Golden State still has a chance to make the playoff spots if they stop letting teams drop a 52-point lead on them. They are just 2.5 games behind the No. 6 spot currently occupied by the Sacramento Kings. Teams from the fifth spot down to the 10th spot could interchange heading into the crucial part of the season.

Golden State Warriors schedule

There are 22 games remaining in the Golden State Warriors' schedule. All games are important if the Warriors want to at least make it to the NBA Play-In Tournament. There's still a chance for an outright playoff-berth, but they have to start another winning run.

According to Tankathon, the Warriors have the sixth-easiest schedule for the remainder of the season. It's good news since the LA Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans and Sacramento Kings have tougher schedules. The only problem for the Warriors is the condensed schedule due to two missed games following the death of Dejan Milojevic back in January.

Golden State Warriors X-Factor: Health

The most important factor for the Warriors moving forward is their health. Chris Paul recently returned from a hand injury, while Brandin Podziemski continues to deal with a knee issue. Steph Curry also has a lingering knee injury that was evident on Sunday's game.

