Bob Myers questions Jayson Tatum and co's ability to replicate Nikola Jokic, LeBron James' elite decision-making

Former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers had a lot of nice things to say about Nikola Jokic and LeBron James. The ESPN analyst reckons no other NBA player can replicate the two superstars' decision-making in a game, not even Jayson Tatum or Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On ESPN's postgame analysis of the Denver Nuggets' win over the LA Lakers, Myers, Stephen A. Smith, Kendrick Perkins and Malika Andrews discussed the brilliance of Jokic. Myers pointed out that Jokic is the first player since James who can guarantee good possession every time.

The four-time NBA champion executive mentioned that other superstars like Tatum and Giannis lack that quality.

"I think Jayson Tatum is a great player," Myers said. "I think Giannis is a great player, but they can't do that one thing – they cannot guarantee you a great possession every time down.

"As much as a Jokic could, and LeBron can still for the most part, so (Denver Nuggets) are a scary team."

Nikola Jokic was brilliant for the Denver Nuggets in their 124-114 win over the LA Lakers on Saturday night at the Crypto.com Arena. The Nuggets spoiled LeBron James' celebration of becoming the first NBA player to score 40,000 points.

The Lakers were in control of the first half and had a double-digit lead at one point. However, Jokic's third-quarter run made the game close heading into the fourth period. The Lakers and Nuggets traded shots until the final three minutes when the defending champions pulled away.

Jokic's dummy floater baited the Lakers' defense as it was an alley-oop pass to Aaron Gordon. James tried to block the pass but fouled Gordon, who slammed the ball down for the and-one.

LeBron James makes history in Nuggets loss

LeBron James has now scored 40,000 points in his career.

LeBron James entered Saturday's contest nine points shy of 40,000 points. It took "The King" less than two quarters to become the first member of the elite club. He scored the bucket early in the second period with a spinning layup against Michael Porter Jr.

The Crypto.com Arena crowd erupted after James made the basket and gave him a standing ovation after a timeout was called. He blew a kiss to his family in the stands as the game resumed with the LA Lakers up against the Denver Nuggets.

However, the defending champs spoiled the party as they beat the Lakers after a furious rally in the fourth. The Lakers have now lost eight straight to the Nuggets, including a 4-0 sweep in last year's Western Conference finals.

