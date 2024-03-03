WATCH: Savannah, Gloria and Zhuri James jump out of their seats as LeBron James scales unbreakable 40K feat

LeBron James' family was present when he became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points. James did it in the second quarter against the defending champions Denver Nuggets as thousands of LA Lakers fans cheered "The King" at the Crypto.com Arena after achieving the feat.

Savannah, Gloria and Zhuri James were elated after LeBron added another accomplishment to his amazing career. They jumped off their seat as LeBron added more accomplishments to his resume. "The King" then gestured towards his family during the timeout following his historic shot.

Bronny and Bryce were not sitting in the stands when the four-time NBA champion scored his 40,000th point via a spinning layup with 10 minutes left in the second period. Bronny had a game earlier for the USC Trojans, but ESPN's Lisa Salters reported before the game that both of LeBron's sons will be in attendance.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "You not reading that book bro" - LeBron James' book shoutout for former Kentucky star leaves NBA fans in splits

LeBron James downplayed 40,000 points before Saturday's game

LeBron James probably has one of the greatest careers in NBA history. James has accomplished everything there is to accomplish in basketball, with four NBA championships, four NBA MVPs and four NBA Finals MVPs. He's also the all-time leading scorer in league history despite not being a "real" scorer.

"The King" downplayed becoming the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 points before Saturday's game. He was happy with the rare accolade, but doesn't rate it as much as his other accomplishments.

"No one has done it," James said. "And for me to be in this position at this point and time in my career, I think it's pretty cool. But is it one of the top things I've done in my career? No. Does it mean something? Of course. Why wouldn't it?"

Expand Tweet

Also Read: "LeNoSleeves got dementia" - NBA fans ridicule LeBron James for unusual look vs Wizards

Bronny James had a game for USC earlier in the day

Bronny James had a busy day on Saturday. He was with the USC Trojans early in the day as they visited the Washington Huskies at the Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle. The Trojans were looking to bounce back after losing to Washington State on Thursday.

Isaiah Collier had a hell of a game for the Trojans, finishing with 31 points and two assists to lead USC to a tough 82-75 win. It was the Trojans' 12th win of the season with two games remaining before the start of the Pac-12 Tournament.

However, Bronny was held scoreless again off the bench. He played 14 minutes and had three rebounds and two assists. Things have looked bleak for the 18-year-old, with LeBron James easing pressure off him by calling out ESPN's mock draft.

Also Read: "Scared money vs Lakers" - Former NBA champion hails LeBron James' impact, refuses to write off team's deep playoff run odds