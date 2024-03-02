Steph Curry channels Kobe Bryant's legacy as NBA's ambassador: "Leave the game in a much better place than when you found it"

Steph Curry proved during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend that he's an ambassador of both men's and women's basketball. Curry used Kobe Bryant's legacy as his inspiration to be one of the top faces of the game. Bryant was known for his support of the growth of women's basketball in the United States.

In his postgame interview with NBA TV, Curry was asked about his impact on the game after his 3-Point Challenge with WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu. He shared Bryant's advice on how to impact the game off the court.

"Kobe used to say it all the time, 'Try to leave the game in a much better place than when you found it,'" Curry said. "That's obviously, in the NBA what I've done, and tried to do for these last 15 years. It's also on basketball in general, to support the women's game is huge. We gotta keep doing it."

Kobe Bryant supported the WNBA, the growth of women's basketball and women's sports in general during his career. Bryant's advocacy for the game grew more after his retirement back in 2016. He supported his daughter Gigi's pursuit of basketball.

Bryant also formed a bond with Sabrina Ionescu, who recently challenged Steph Curry in a 3-Point Shootout at the 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday night. It was a successful event deemed to grow the sport and was a joy to watch. It was a definite highlight of the All-Star Weekend.

Steph Curry joined Kobe Bryant in exclusive list last month

Steph Curry and Kobe Bryant are the only two players on this list.

Steph Curry exploded for 60 points in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Feb. 3 at the State Farm Arena. Curry became the second player in NBA history to score at least 30 points by age 35. He joined Kobe Bryant, who dropped a 60-point performance in his final NBA game.

Curry was surprised to find out that he and Bryant are the only two players ever to reach 60 after turning 35 years old. He told reporters after the game that he was happy to join the LA Lakers, but he would have preferred to get the win.

"That’s pretty cool," Curry said. "I didn’t know that. That was his last game? That's special, granted we lost. It's just one of those things you kind of feel as you go, knowing we're on a back-to-back coming in late, trying to do whatever you can to keep our team in it."

He added:

"Just make shots, take what the defense gives you. Force the issue if you feel it. I think in that fourth quarter, we were very decisive and just trying to get me good looks, created some confusion. Thankfully, a bunch of them went in."

