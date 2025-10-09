  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "Done a lot of work to be around more": Lakers' $33 Million guard details Luka Doncic’s leadership evolution after trade bombshell

"Done a lot of work to be around more": Lakers' $33 Million guard details Luka Doncic's leadership evolution after trade bombshell

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:12 GMT
Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Getty
Gabe Vincent opens up about Luka Doncic’s leadership evolution [Picture Credit: Getty]

The LA Lakers' season starts in less than two weeks, and Luka Doncic is already taking efforts to build team chemistry. In his early step towards building team chemistry, earlier this week, the NBA star took his Lakers teammate to the Porsche Driving Experience.

On Wednesday, Lakers guard Gabe Vincent opened up about the experience and how it was an important step from Doncic to set up the team bonding experience.

"Shared experiences are one of the quickest ways to grow closer, so we're very grateful for Luka putting that on. Everyone had a great time," he said.

The $33 million guard player [per Spotrac] also said that it was important for Luka Doncic to get more comfortable and involved with his teammates.

"It's been great to see him get more comfortable. Obviously the way he came here was a big shock to the world and I'm sure it was to him as well. He's done a lot of work to be around more, be around the guys more and just to get himself more comfortable and more involved."
Doncic has yet to appear in the Lakers' two preseason games. He is expected to take the court on Sunday, Oct. 12.

LeBron James gets honest about Luka Doncic's offseason transformation

Luka Doncic's shocking transformation was one of the biggest stories this offseason. The Lakers star lost over 30 lbs, and according to LeBron James, Doncic had become "quicker" and "more functional" after his weight loss.

The 4x NBA champion recently opened up about Doncic's physical transformation on the latest episode of his "Mind the Game" podcast on Wednesday.

"He just looks, obviously, a little bit quicker, you know, a little bit more functional," James said of Doncic.

However, for the Lakers superstar, Luka Doncic would be able to reap the real benefit of having a transformed physique not in games, but in his recovery after games.

"But I think more importantly, I think what a lot of people will not see is the recovery now. I think when your body is in top-tier shape and you feel so much better. It's not the actual game. It's not like Luka's game is going to change."
"You know, so I'm super duper proud of him," James added. "Obviously, he don't need to hear from me. I mean, it's what he wanted to do for himself."
The Lakers used this offseason to elevate Doncic to the face of the franchise status. While the Lakers being the powerhouse of the league is established, winning a championship with a new superstar has become even more important now.

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
