Donovan Mitchell girlfriend Tinara Westbrook poses next to Lamborghini in series of sparkling Instagram snaps.

Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, posted on her Instagram account. She was photographed next to a white Lamborghini Urus. She posted multiple pictures showing off her dress, hair, handbag and the car. There was no location posted for the photos.

Westbrook was clutching a purple Valentino handbag. Her sparkling, sequin, purple and green dress is from Elliatt. She also accessorized the fit with jewelry from Demarson.

Westbrook added the caption “slow down” with a race car emoji. Perhaps she was quoting a song or maybe referencing a recent trip to the Formula 1 race in Las Vegas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Who is Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend Tinara Westbrook?

Tinara Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell have been dating since 2022. Westbrook is often seen posting stories at Mitchell's games on her Instagram. She has been seen at Cavs games in different arenas around the country.

Mitchell currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Westbrook’s main residence seems to be in Atlanta, Georgia, according to her Instagram bio.

Westbrook first posted a picture with Mitchell in September 2022. She is a social media influencer. Her Instagram account has 198K followers.

She also runs another account called "itookthese4u." The account features pictures of her in everyday life, shot with her film camera. Mitchell and Westbrook appear together much more frequently on this account. She posted pictures of the couple traveling together as well.

She is a global ambassador for the National MS Society, a nonprofit geared to help those struggling with multiple sclerosis. She is also the founder of Anna Santana Hair, a business that she started at just 15 years old that makes wigs and hair extensions. The company ships worldwide.

Westbrook is also a brand ambassador. She has sponsorships with multiple companies and is currently advertising film cameras. She also has a deal with Rebag, which is a fashion resale company. Tinara Westbrook is also a vendor on Amazon.

Before dating Mitchell, Westbrook was a known socialite in the Atlanta area. She was named one of the "20 most eligible Atlantans of 2022" by Jezebel magazine.

She is not related to NBA star Russell Westbrook, and is originally from Sunrise Beach, Missouri.