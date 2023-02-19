Who is Donovan Mitchell's girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook? All you need to know

Donovan Mitchell's girlfriend is Tinara Westbrook. Westbrook's been dating the Cleveland Cavaliers guard since 2022 and is often seen supporting her boyfriend on social media.

Mitchell is one of the best players in the league at the moment. He was traded by the Utah Jazz in the summer of 2022 and has had a huge impact on his new team. Thanks to the 6-foot-1 guard, the Cavs are among the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.

This article will reveal everything you need to know about Tinara Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell's girlfriend.

The two began dating in September 2022. Tinara Westbrook is active on Instagram and her first post with the four-time All-Star is from September.

Tinara has expressed a lot of support for her boyfriend through social media posts. She's also posted several pictures from the NBA arenas she's been to.

Mitchell's girlfriend founded Ana Santana Hair, a company that sells wigs, when she was only 15 years old. The company specializes in blonde wigs and offers worldwide shipping.

Tinara Westbrook has 155,000 followers on her Instagram profile, and her company's page has 19,400 followers as of February 2023. Donovan Mitchell's girlfriend is also a global ambassador for the National MS Society, a non-profit organization that helps people who suffer from multiple sclerosis.

Tinara was named one of the "20 most eligible Atlantans of 2022" by Jezebel magazine. She's revealed that her favorite TV show is "Money Heist." Westbrook currently lives in Buckhead Heights, a neighborhood in Atlanta, Georgia.

Donovan Mitchell's girlfriend does not appear to be related to Russell Westbrook, a Utah Jazz point guard. She is originally from Sunrise Beach, Missouri. Tinara also has an alternate Instagram account (itookthese4u), where she posts pictures of herself and the NBA star.

Donovan Mitchell's dating history

Prior to Tinara Westbrook, Donovan Mitchell was in a relationship with Deja Lighty. The two began dating in 2017, the same year the guard was drafted with the 13th overall pick.

The two dated for around two years, but ended up breaking up in the fall of 2019. It's interesting that Mitchell's ex-girlfriend was affiliated with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his current team.

